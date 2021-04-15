



Roanoke, Virginia (WDBJ)-Two Malayan tigers at Virginia Zoo are COVID-19-positive as a result of preliminary testing, the zoo said Wednesday. After the animal care team noticed mild respiratory symptoms such as mild coughing and wheezing in the tiger the previous week, a confirmatory study of Stubley and Oceana is underway. These symptoms are consistent with COVID-19 cases in large cats at other zoos. The zoo said it had conducted non-invasive tests. That is, the tiger did not have to be under anesthesia. The results of the nasal swab and fecal samples were tested positive for the virus. Christopher, Virginia Zoo’s third tiger, subsequently developed mild respiratory symptoms, and the zoo said samples from him had been submitted for diagnosis. There are no signs that humans can be infected with COVID-19 from large cats, but tigers are not currently on display. It is currently unknown how the tiger was infected with the virus. The zoo said it was up to date on the development of all COVID-19 related to wildlife and livestock and adhered to the recommended biosecurity protocols outlined by the Zoo and Aquarium Association and the American Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Always wear around sensitive species such as tigers. The zoo works with the Norfolk Health Department, VDH, CDC, USDA, and national experts. The zoo said that none of the other large cats showed any symptoms at this time. All cases of COVID-19 reported by the US Zoological Institute resulted in a complete recovery of the animals, and Virginia Zoo said it expects tigers to do the same. According to the zoo, Stubley and Oceana are fine and backed by veterinarians and animal care staff. He said the tiger’s symptoms seemed to improve thanks to the swift action and decision of the animal care staff to start testing and care at the onset of the symptoms. Copyright 2021 WDBJ. all rights reserved.

