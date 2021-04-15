Deaths from overdose in Michigan declined in 2019, followed by COVID-19 hits





Just released figures from Michigan show a reduction in drug overdose mortality in 2019, the last calm before the overdose storm, consistent with the coronavirus pandemic. Michigan has seen fewer deaths from drug overdose for the second consecutive year. In Michigan, 2,354 deaths from drug overdose were recorded in 2019, or about 6 people a day. This figure is down 9.4% from 2,599 in 2018, according to data released Thursday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Overdose mortality involving synthetic opioids other than methadone (meaning one of fentanyl or its analogs) has also decreased, but they are still responsible for the majority of overdose mortality. There were 1,445 deaths from synthetic opioid overdose in 2019, compared to 1,556 in 2018. More:26 indicted in opioid pipeline from Detroit to three American Indian reservations in North Dakota The largest increase in opioid-related overdose mortality continues among blacks. That percentage is currently 29 deaths per 100,000.death The proportion of whites is 17.2 per 100,000. Black men are almost three times more likely to die from opioid-related overdose than black women. Deaths from overdose were reduced in all drug categories except psychostimulants (most often methamphetamine). These deaths increased from 174 in 2018 to 210 in 2019, following a national trend of increasing deaths from methamphetamine overdose. Meanwhile, the decline in deaths from overdose across Michigan in 2019 goes against the national trend of the year. Nationally, drug overdose increased by 4%, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Our efforts to prevent opioid misuse, provide high-quality recovery treatments, and reduce the harm caused by opioids to individuals and their communities have been rewarded,” said MDHHS Chief Medical Executive and Health. Dr. Johnny Cardun, Chief Deputy in charge, prepared a statement More:Addictive people are more likely to get infected with COVID-19 and die “We have made great strides, but preliminary data for 2020 show that the number of deaths may have increased last year,” Khaldun added. Data from different sources can better see the increase. The· University of Michigan opioid system Overdose monitoring Track deaths from overdose in counties that cover 80% of the state’s population. Not all counties report data to universities. In 2020, 2,210 suspected overdose deaths were recorded, compared to 1,975 in 2019. The majority of deaths from overdose are opioid-related. It reversed opioid overdose and increased the EMS dose of Nalcan, which goes under the brand name naloxone, from 13,109 in 2019 to 15,843 in 2020. Computer malfunctions mean that the 2020 numbers are likely to be underestimated. , EMS data is also tracked. Meanwhile, according to the latest preliminary data from the CDC, drug overdose deaths reported in Michigan increased by 14.8% between September 2019 and September 2020, including the first six months of the pandemic. doing. Nationally, that number has increased by 26.8%. As a result, more drug overdose deaths (more than 87,000) occurred in the United States during the same period. Contact George Cobanis: [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos