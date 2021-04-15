Health Unit reports a whopping 93 COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex





Article content A local surge in COVID-19 cases indicates that Windsor-Essex may be on the same dangerous path that other parts of Ontario have been on for weeks, says locals. Healthcare officer says. On Thursday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 93 new coronavirus infections. This is a significant increase from the number of cases recorded in the last 7 days, with an average daily increase of about 45. “We need to be vigilant,” said Dr. Wajid Ahmed. “We need to be aware of everything we do. We need to make sure we follow public health guidelines to ensure the safety of ourselves, our families, and the community as a whole. There is. “ Ontario set its own daily record on Thursday with 4,736 new cases. Currently, the seven-day state average is around 4,208. Toronto reported 983 of these cases, followed by 526 in the Peel region and 216 in the York region. Windsor-I still believe that we can avoid a massive surge in Essex For the first time, more than 650 people have been treated for the disease in Ontario’s intensive care unit. According to the state, the hospital has 1,932 people infected with COVID-19, of which at least 659 are infected with the ICU.

Article content At Windsor-Essex, 19 people who test positive are hospitalized, four of whom are in the intensive care unit. Photo via WECHU / Windsor star “I still believe that we can avoid the massive surge in Windsor-Essex,” Ahmed said. “It is absolutely important that we have to play our part and follow public health measures.” Some residents are protected by the COVID-19 vaccine, but not enough to prevent widespread infection, he said. Physical distance, face masks, and frequent hand washing are still as important as avoiding contact with people who do not live with you. “We have the opportunity to become stronger as a community when the stay-at-home order is lifted.” Of the 93 new cases reported locally, 36 were intimate contacts with confirmed cases, 28 were due to community spread, one was associated with outbreaks, and one was while in Michigan. Was infected with a virus. The remaining 27 sources were still under investigation by public health staff at the time of reporting. Ahmed said there was no reason to believe that the sudden surge in 93 cases was related to the potential for delays in laboratories processing local test specimens. If such a delay occurred in the past and several days’ worth of test results were available at one time, the lab notified the health unit. To date, 14,602 locals have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 13,741 were considered resolved, 452 were active, and 409 died as a result of the illness.







