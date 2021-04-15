Michigan’s overdose deaths will decline again in 2019, the state says

Lansing, Michigan (WLUC)-Michigan reports an overall reduction in opioid overdose and drug overdose deaths for the second consecutive year.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced on Thursday that there were 2,354 deaths from overdose in Michigan in 2019, of which 1,768 were opioid-related.

Deaths from overall overdose decreased by 9.4% from 2,599 in 2018. This is less than what was seen in 2016.

Deaths from opioid-related overdose decreased by 13.2% from a total of 2,036 in 2018. This is a significant decrease over the more modest increase in the previous year.

However, preliminary data from January to June 2020 show deaths from overdose of 1,340 people. This is an increase of 16% from 1,155 in the same month of 2019. Similarly, opioid-related overdose deaths increased by 20% from 874 in the first half of 2019 to 1,045 in the same period of 2020. Deaths in 2020 may be underreported due to incomplete data.

“Our efforts to prevent opioid misuse, provide high-quality recovery treatments and reduce the harm caused by opioids to individuals and their communities have been rewarded,” said MDHHS Chief Medical Executive and Chief. Deputy Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said. “We have made great strides, but preliminary data for 2020 show that the number of deaths may have increased last year. This shows that there is much more to be done. And we will not rest until we make further progress in tackling the problem that has destroyed too many families. “

Michigan plans to halve opioid-related overdose deaths in five years by 2024.

In 2019, age-adjusted opioid overdose mortality decreased from 21.2 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2018 to 18.2 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2019.

However, deaths from potentially abused psychostimulants, including methamphetamine, increased in Michigan. In 2019, more than 200 Michigans died from overdose containing potentially abusive psychostimulants. This is an increase of 21% over the previous year.

The reduction in opioid-related overdose mortality in 2019 is primarily due to the reduction in mortality from poisoning with heroin and natural and semi-synthetic drugs such as heroin and commonly prescribed oxycodone, hydrocodone, hydromorphone and oxymorphone. It was a thing. Deaths from drug addiction involving synthetic opioids such as fentanyl were slightly reduced.

Although the overall reduction in deaths from overdose in 2019 is progressing, the data show annoying disparities between racial groups. “MDHHS is committed to ensuring equitable access to prevention, treatment and harm reduction and is taking targeted steps to address racial disparities,” said Khaldun. ..

Michigan’s 2019 data show that:

The overall overdose mortality rate for white residents decreased by 12.9% and the mortality rate for black residents increased by 2.7%.

In 2019, opioid overdose mortality for white residents decreased by 16.9% and mortality for black residents increased by 0.8%.

Residents of non-black or white races in Michigan had a 22.1% reduction in overall overdose mortality and a 20.2% reduction in opioid overdose mortality.

The state uses all the tools available to combat the opioid epidemic. The collaborative efforts of state agencies are expanding Michigan’s efforts related to patient prevention and treatment, education of health professionals, and enforcement of overprescribers.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, MDHHS, and other members of the Michigan Opioid Task Force recently announced a series of steps the state is taking to combat the opioid epidemic. At the end of 2020, the Task Force undertook a review and renewal to develop a 2021 opioid strategy that would maintain focus on 2020 priorities while increasing focus on reducing racial inequality.

This strategy outlines seven strategic pillars: 1) prevention, 2) increased access to treatment, 3) harm reduction, 4) data, 5) fairness, and a population at high risk of overdose. Efforts targeting, 6) pregnant women and new mothers, and 7) groups involved in criminal justice.

The efforts are as follows.

Launch a public media campaign to educate Michigan about opioid risk, reduce stigma, and raise awareness of harm reduction services.

Expand funding for emergency department-based medication support treatment programs in hospitals throughout the state.

Launch a state-wide naloxone portal to allow local organizations to obtain large quantities of life-saving medications at no cost to the organization.

Launch of medication-assisted treatment programs in four state prisons and several prisons with the goal of extending treatment to all state-wide facilities.

We are expanding our syringe services program throughout the state to help reduce the amount of harm to individuals and their communities caused by opioid use disorders to 65 sites in 26 institutions.

Deployment of the Naloxone Abandonment Protocol, an emergency medical service that allows EMS agencies to leave naloxone kits with family and friends after a non-fatal overdose.

Help law enforcement implement diversions (Muskegon County, Washtenau County, and Detroit City programs to divert people with opioid use disorders and other behavioral health problems to treatment and other resources).

In addition, the Michigan Opioid Task Force hosted six city halls across the state in 2020 to seek public opinion on Michigan’s opioid strategy.

For more information on opioids and additional steps that residents can take to protect themselves and their loved ones, visit the following website: Michigan.gov/Opioids..

If you or anyone you know needs help with a substance use disorder, call the National Hotline, 24/7 Treatment Referral Hotline 1-800-662-HELP (4357). ..

Copyright 2021 MDHHS via WLUC. all rights reserved.