Tulsa Regional Authority will provide the COVID-19 update. Mask Ordinance that expires on April 30 if COVID-19 cases remain low





Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum said the city is still planning to expire its Maskman date at the end of the month. The mayor and health department released the latest figures and data on Thursday. The Maskman Date in Tulsa is expected to expire on April 30, and GT Bynum Mayor states that there are several reasons for this. Bynum said 40% of people in Tulsa County received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, which is above the state average. Mayor Bynum recommended that anyone who wants the COVID-19 vaccine be vaccinated. He also said that hospital capacity is no longer an issue. This is one of the main reasons they first started Maskman dating last summer. The Tulsa Mask Ordinance was first signed on July 19, 2020. Since January, the number of hospitals in the county has dropped dramatically, with only 40 currently admitted to COVID-19. The number was over 450 in early January. Related story: Mayor Tulsa supports expiring Maskman dates if the number of COVID-19 remains low “Our trend remains in a very good place,” Bynum said Thursday. “Tulsa Health Department recommendations are: [the city’s] Mask Ordinance for Wrap on April 30th. “ Bynum said it was important for Tulsans to understand that the pandemic was not over, even if the mission had expired. “Tulsans should be careful,” Bynum said. He said he made the decision based on suggestions and data from the Tulsa Health Department. “Today, COVID hospitalizations are at record lows, and vaccination is available to anyone who wants it, so there is no need to exercise city police power as it is related to the Mask Ordinance,” Bynum said. Mr. says. Mayor Bynum said events with more than 500 people would require an approved safety plan and all restaurant and bar employees would need to wear masks at work.

