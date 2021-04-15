Brazil’s first local case P.1 COVID-19 variant detected on Davis – CBS Sacramento

DAVIS (CBS13) —UC Davis says he has identified another first known local case for the third COVID-19 variant.

On Thursday, staff at the University of California, Davis announced that they had confirmed a case of a P.1 mutant of coronavirus. This particular strain first became prominent in Brazil and was subsequently identified by the CDC as a variant of concern.

Previously, the Health Davis Together partnership for the COVID-19 test also identified confirmed cases of coronavirus variants in South Africa and the United Kingdom in Davis.

All three variants are of concern to health authorities due to their high infection rates compared to the more common strains of COVID-19.

Amy Sisson, a public health officer in Yolo County, said in a statement Thursday: “Especially because things are starting to reopen and more people are coming and going, another highly infectious variant. There are concerns about detection. “

Officials at the University of California, Davis have stated that people with the P.1 variant are currently in quarantine and contact tracing efforts are underway. Those who tested positive had not yet been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, officials say.

Health leaders say that vaccination remains important in the face of variants. Still, officials say social distance and other guidelines will continue to be effective tools for combating spread.

“While accelerating vaccination efforts, it is more important than ever to adhere to public health measures such as masking, physical distance and regular inspections to keep viral infections as low as possible.” Sisson said.

A total of 31 states have reported cases of the P.1 variant, and the CDC has reported a total of 41 cases in California.

On Thursday, California fully extended its COVID-19 qualification to anyone over the age of 16.Those looking for a vaccine appointment will be prompted to go to https://myturn.ca.gov/ For more information.