Oregon reports 6 more COVID-19-related deaths and 733 new cases

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There were six new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, increasing the state’s death to 2,455, the Oregon Department of Health reported Thursday.

OHA also reported 733 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Thursday, bringing the total to 172,931 cases across the state.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported Thursday that 44,971 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 29,445 doses were given on Wednesday and 15,526 doses were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Wednesday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 38,728 times per day.

Oregon is currently receiving a total of 1,242,066 Pfizer, 1,069,417 Modana, and 87,339 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 945,453 people have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,492,658 people who have taken at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,499,355 Pfizer, 1,301,500 Modana, and 215,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to sites throughout Oregon.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Thursday, providing regularly updated vaccination data.

COVID-19 hospitalized

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 195, five fewer than Wednesday. There are 53 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, one more than Wednesday.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported 13 COVID-19 patients as of 4 am Thursday, three in the ICU and one on mechanical ventilation.

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were Baker (16), Benton (18), Clackamas (63), Clatsop (3), Colombia (10), Couse (9), Crook (5). ), Curry (3), Deschutz (53), Douglas (10), Grant (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (34), Jefferson (5), Josephine (13), Clackamas (46), Lane ( 74), Lincoln (6), Lynn (23), Malfur (2), Marion (56), Morrow (1), Multnomah (120), Pork (22), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (9), Union ( 3), Wasco (8), Washington (98), Yamhill (13).

The 2,450th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 93-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on 14 January and died at home on 9 April. The death certificate states that COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 is the cause of death or a significant condition that contributes to death. She had a fundamental condition.

The 2,451th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 71-year-old woman in Baker County who tested positive on April 7 and died at the St. Alphonthus Community Medical Center on April 14. She had a fundamental condition.

The 2,452nd COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 62-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on March 22 and died at the Providence St. Vincent Medical Center on April 5. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 2,453th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 52-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on March 24 and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on April 14. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,454th COVID-19 death in Oregon was an 82-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on March 24 and died on April 8 at the Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,455th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 89-year-old man who died in Polk County on March 31 and at Salem Hospital on April 13. He had a fundamental condition.

The test event at The Cut is a step towards building trust with the people who live on the streets.

In Portland’s St. Johns district, many go camping and live along bike paths. This area is informally known as “The Cut”. In March, the Oregon Department of Health worked closely with grassroots activists and community organizations to test the COVID-19 of 49 people living there.

It was an event that required careful planning to build trust. “This is the group we need to pay particular attention to,” says Mehera Christian, OHA’s regional test coordinator. “These are individuals with complex physical and mental health problems. There is a lot of fear and distrust. We work with community partners who know and serve the community to be sensitive and compassionate. We support the connection of. ”

Every Saturday, grassroots activists and organizations go to central locations along the road with services and supplies. People who live there get food, blankets, socks, and recycle bottles and cans to get their money back.

A few weeks before the test event, OHA staff went out with a trusted community partner to introduce themselves and inform them about upcoming test events.

“Before the test, I was able to know some of their concerns. They were able to hear and ask questions about the event, and when we came back they were our faces. I knew some of them, “says Christian.

One of the main partners Portland People’s Outreach Project (PPOP). All volunteer organizations have been working directly on emergency and outreach work in line with The Cut for two years. To mitigate risk, we provide users directly with clean syringes, naloxone, and other consumables.

According to PPOP volunteer Sam Junge, that part of the town is particularly lacking in low-barrier medical services. He says the test event was the beginning to establish trust and confirmed the need for medical services in this area in the future. “This is a testament to the importance of serving and investing in people who use drugs,” Janghe added.

OHA staff brought the mobile lab to The Cut and tested 49 people in two hours using rapid results testing.

“We were prepared for the motel referral and arranged transportation if people were tested positive,” says Junge.

However, there were no positive tests.

“It’s a great relief for people,” says Christians. “They are especially vulnerable because they are aware of the risks and, of course, they are on the street. We have overcome the problem of trust and people want you to be there, be considerate and help. If you see, I’m really grateful. ”