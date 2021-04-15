Covid-19 combination vaccine therapy requires research to assess efficacy and safety: experts, health news, top stories





Mixing the Singapore-Covid-19 vaccine is possible and may also be beneficial in eliciting a stronger immune response against the coronavirus. However, experts warn that more research is needed to confirm the effectiveness of such a regime, And make sure that doing so does not cause any side effects. Experts answered a question from The Straits Times in response to news that other countries were considering combination vaccine therapy. For example, earlier this week, China’s local media reported that China Consider mixing different Covid-19 vaccines For that inoculation program. The BBC reported in December last year (2020) that British and Russian scientists were teaming up. Try a combination of Oxford-AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccine See if you can improve your protection against Covid-19. Dr. Zenaida Reynoso Mohales, Head of Vaccine Clinical Development at the International Vaccine Institute, has responded to urgent needs, perhaps in the future. “Because the Covid-19 vaccine is being developed on a variety of platforms, it cannot be confirmed without further clinical research whether different vaccines can complement each other and produce a positive immune response,” she added. It was. Professor Ooi Eng Eong of the Duke-NUS Medical School, who is co-developing the Covid-19 vaccine with the American company Arcturus Therapeutics, said that in theory, the mixture could take advantage of different forms of the vaccine. For example Messenger-ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine, He said that Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna’s, etc. could be given first to train the body to recognize the coronavirus peplomer. This causes the body to produce antibodies to the spike protein and T cells (elements of the human immune system). Booster doses can be protein subunit vaccines, such as those from Novavax, to improve the antibody response to the virus, Oi added. Both vaccines utilize different platforms. An mRNA vaccine involves injecting a person with a fragment of the genetic code of the virus. This commands human cells to begin producing the viral peplomer. In this way, the vaccine uses the body as a factory to produce spike proteins. This is recognized by the immune system as an intruder and begins to react to it. Protein subunit vaccines, on the other hand, contain “off-the-shelf” fragments of laboratory-produced spike proteins. However, Professor Oi said the main problem with the combination of Covid-19 vaccines is the lack of efficacy data to guide such vaccine therapies. “If the second dose after the first dose of the mRNA vaccine is given is something other than the same mRNA vaccine, we don’t know if the vaccine’s effectiveness will remain above 90 percent,” he said. Told. Two vaccines, both mRNA vaccines, Approved for use in Singapore -Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.In clinical trials, both vaccines It is more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19. Professor Oi said there is still no data from clinical trials to evaluate the outcome of the vaccine combination. Dr. Mohales added that individual clinical trials would be required to test for interference with the immune response and safety assessments.

