COVID-19: 7-day average of up to 284 new infections in Saskatchewan





two COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection)Related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 460 since the pandemic began. According to a press release, one of the recent deaths was reported from the Regina Zone in their 70s and the other from the southeast in the age group of 80 and over. read more: Saskatchewan may begin a second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine if age restrictions persist Health officials said Thursday that there were 293 new cases and the overall total number of infections in Saskatchewan is currently 37,384. The 7-day average of new daily infections has risen from 271 to 284 on Wednesday. The last high average was reported at 286 on January 21st. According to the state government, 4,183 cases of VOCs of concern have been identified in Saskatchewan and reported in the northwest (10), northeast (2), northwest (51), and central north (48). It was. Northeast (4), Saskatoon (372), Central West (44), Central East (135), Regina (2,673), Southwest (67), South Central (342), Southeast (398) Zones. The residence of 37 VOC cases is pending. The story continues under the ad State hospitals currently provide care to 188 patients with COVID-19 — 147 inpatients and 41 in intensive care. According to a press release, there are currently 2,599 active cases in Saskatchewan, which is the total number of cases minus recovery and death. read more: Eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination varies throughout Saskatchewan According to state health officials, the total number of people who recovered from the virus increased to 34,325 after another 223 recovery. According to the press release, 3,573 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday. To date, 717,486 tests have been conducted in the state. According to state officials, Saskatchewan has received a total of 315,405 COVID-19 vaccines.









1:55 Saskatchewan food delivery cap has been extended until August 31st





Do you have any questions about COVID-19? There are some things you need to know. Symptoms You may have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing. Very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop more serious illnesses. This risk is highest in the elderly and in people with severe chronic conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, and kidney disease. If you have any symptoms Contact public health authorities.. To Prevent the spread of the virus, Experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing on your sleeves. We also recommend that you minimize contact with others, stay at home as much as possible, and stay at a distance of 2 meters from others when you go out. In situations where it is not possible to keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of non-medical face masks or covers to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets that may carry the virus. Masks or face covers are required in indoor public spaces in some states and municipalities across the country.

