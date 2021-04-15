Michigan has added 6,303 positive COVID-19 cases.Beaumont sets curveside triage

The ongoing COVID-19 surge in Michigan increased 6,303 positive cases and 112 deaths on Thursday, with an increase of 16,731 deaths and 770,822 confirmed cases. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Deaths include 81 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Over the past month, Michigan hospitals have accepted thousands of COVID-19 patients, now accounting for 18% of beds, or 4,159 hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases. Since Monday, the hospital has added 241 COVID-19 patients.

At Beaumont Health in eight hospitals, the number of COVID-19 patients has increased from 128 on February 28 to more than 800, and has increased to more than 500 in the last two weeks, exceeding the number of days since last fall. I will. When the first surge hit southeast Michigan last April, Beaumont treated most of one system, treating more than 1,200 patients at a time.

Due to the pace of COVID-19 surge in Metro Detroit, Beaumont has begun installing an outdoor patient triage station in front of the emergency department at Grosse Pointe Hospital. Officials said Farmington Hills and Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn are also considering triage stations.

At the Zoom Press Conference, Dr. Nick Gilpin, Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology at Beaumont, said: The beginning of Thursday. “This only helps balance the load on the emergency center.”

Susan Grant, Chief Nursing Officer at Beaumont Health, tells how hospital staff work with “hundreds, hundreds (patients) passing through our hospital and our emergency room admitted to the intensive care unit.” I explained how I was influenced by.

Grant said he was proud and inspired by Beaumont’s nursing and medical team.

“Our nurses, our doctors, our respiratory therapists, our team are tired and they are wearing them,” Grant said. “They are not only physically tired and worn, but also emotionally tired.”

She said that observing paid coronaviruses struck family patients, as they came from the presence of emotional malaise.

“They killed a lot last year,” Grant said. “And now they are in our ICU bed, experiencing and seeing young people in very very sick (and) emergency room and hospital beds. Some of them are dying. I am. “

Gilpin said he treated many very young patients who had no serious medical problems other than COVID-19.

“Many of them have been ill for more than 10 to 12 weeks,” Gilpin said, adding that he is commonly referred to as a “long-distance carrier.” COVID-19 than vaccine.

“This is a completely wrong way,” he said. “The vaccine works absolutely well, so I think we need to talk to the people around us and encourage them to get vaccinated.”

Earlier this week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Michigan had surpassed 5.4 million COVID-19 vaccinations and more than 25% of the state’s population has been vaccinated.

Beaumont CEO John Fox urged Michiganders to take immediate steps to stop the spread of the virus to protect themselves and their healthcare professionals.

“Our number of COVID-19s is growing and it’s very annoying and alarming to see,” Fox said in a statement. “Thanks for the knowledge gained from the first two surges. It helped save a lot of lives. There are also effective vaccines. Work now to flatten the curve again. You need to wear a mask, wash your hands and avoid big things. Meetings, social distance exercises, vaccinations. You can’t do this alone. You need everyone’s help right away. “

In response to a reporter’s question, Gilpin said he agreed with the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who suggested that urgent business restrictions should be imposed to help Michigan delay the spread of COVID-19.

“I agree with the CDC director that it will be difficult to get vaccinated to get out of this,” Gilpin said. “Approximately 25 percent of our population is completely vaccinated, far from where we need to obtain a herd immunity to actually control this.”

For the past month, Whitmer has been Defending the personal responsibility of citizens As part of a comprehensive effort to contain the virus, instead of the order issued by her or her health department last year, she promises to wear a mask, stay socially distant and receive the COVID-19 vaccine. ..

Gilpin said he would help people who want to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

“I think it’s important, but looking back at the previous surge, what was the difference?” He asked. “The first surge difference we experienced was in the community, limiting the size of the rally and limiting indoor activities that were found to be a very effective way to infect the coronavirus. It was. “

From a doctor’s point of view, Gilpin said he believes the state should tighten business restrictions at least temporarily until vaccination rates reach higher levels of penetration in the community.

“I also know that the governor has made a very strong statement that people are urging themselves to accept it in order to limit themselves,” he said.

“I think those who were trying to do the right thing are already doing the right thing. Those who aren’t doing the right thing don’t do the right thing. So unfortunately some of them are preaching to the choir. I think .. And now I think we have to be a little more normative in times like this in southeastern Michigan and across Michigan. “