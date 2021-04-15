Doctors should talk to patients about preventing gun injuries

For years, we doctors have advocated tackling gun violence as a medical issue. Can be informative COVID-19, in preventing firearm injuries similar to the approach taken for substance use and vehicle safety. We are grateful for the unique position of the healthcare industry in dealing with gun violence from a purely apolitic, harm reduction perspective. And for those who wonder, most patients, whether they own a gun or not, Support questions related to gun injury prevention They are asked by their doctor because they understand that it is related to health.

But there is one big problem. That is, most healthcare professionals do not discuss with patients how to prevent gun injuries.Firearm safety questions and counseling in many medical settings Stay taboo And it goes far beyond “routine care” and is reserved for high-risk patients, such as those who are prone to suicidal or who are at risk. As you can imagine, this targeted screening can lead to considerable prejudice, judgment, and stigma, which in itself impedes the ability to normalize firearm safety conversations with patients.

Understanding how to create normality when discussing firearm safety with patients will not only help us, but will also provide valuable insights into policy makers and organizations across the country. .. Depolarization, depoliticization And Humanize A conversation surrounding the prevention of gun injuries. After all, for us in the healthcare lane, we focus only on injury prevention and safety, understand this with a second-irrelevant approach, and where others haven’t succeeded. Fixes that have a unique opportunity to succeed.

So what if we could systematically change the culture of the entire healthcare industry and start thinking about firearm damage prevention questions as part of our daily care? Same as questions about other health risk factors such as smoking, substance use, car safety, and avoidance of drowning? We can. And we will fundamentally rethink our approach. Start with universal screening and discussion. all Patients about the risk of gun injury, regardless of why they are visiting a healthcare provider, can be a catalyst that both doctors and patients need to make this topic more comfortable.

This type of universal “we ask everyone” screening strategy blames, removes pressure from healthcare professionals to decide who to screen and who not, and normalizes conversations as part of routine medical care. Helps to do.Health approach to other polarized problems such as Substance use And HIV..

“Hello, what? Things that take you to the hospital today,” the doctor says. “I’m here for my usual health check,” says the patient. “It’s great. Let’s start with regular screening questions to identify risk factors so that we can discuss prevention when needed,” says the doctor. “Do you exercise, consume alcohol or other substances, and / or get a gun inside or outside the home?” “No, no, yes,” the patient says. “Now let’s talk about the safety of firearms,” says the doctor. Sounds simple, doesn’t it?

not really.

Gun injuries remain one of Japan’s leading unresolved public health crises, killing nearly 40,000 people annually and causing hundreds of non-fatal gun injuries every day, resulting in tremendous consequences. It is not on a scale. Trauma burden And the cost to our healthcare system. And there is data on healthcare-led preventive strategies. Benefits of doctors talking to patients About the safety of firearms and the consequent improvements in safe storage. So why are so many doctors hesitant to discuss other sensitive topics such as substance use and sexually transmitted diseases, while discussing prevention of gun injuries?

The truth is that we lack research to fully understand why. When it comes to healthcare settings We hardly know How to normalize and humanize conversations about preventing gun injuries. We do not have the data needed to inform you about the best way to have these conversations. Even without quality research Already obvious barriers facing healthcare professionals Fear of offending patients when it comes to counseling on prevention of gun injury, including lack of education that causes discomfort; Limited time for screening; Perform screening, counseling, and distribution of preventive strategies Insufficient resources for.

Unless we take the time to comprehensively evaluate how the healthcare industry can overcome barriers to approaching patients on this delicate topic, we run the risk of not being able to practice our preaching. However, if you understand how to implement a universal approach when talking to patients about firearm safety, this will improve the comfort of doctors and patients on this topic and risk injury, who, when, which. It can make a big difference in producing data on how to screen.

Fortunately, the tide is changing. Firearm injury prevention research in the country, medical industry momentum, and a perfect storm of federal funding for incredible levels of gun violence, doctors ask and advise all patients about firearm safety and the risk of gun violence. It may be the recipe you need to do. Regular health visits. As a top priority, culturally competent education and intervention strategies for normalizing and humanizing medical conversations on firearm injury prevention, as well as gun owners, survivors, and community-based organizations. You need to work hard to develop it.

If you really want to take the prevention of gun violence from the healthcare lane forward, you need to be able to talk to the patient about it. Being able to ask questions in the first place is an essential starting point for any public health approach. We have made progress, but we still have a lot to do. The country is finally behind us by supporting a public health approach to gun violence prevention. Successful normalization and depolarization of conversations about gun injuries has a spillover effect across the sector, further weighting our argument that this is a public health issue. Make sure we understand it correctly.

This is an opinion and analysis article.