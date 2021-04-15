What’s New in Onondaga County: High School Holds Covid Vaccine Clinic, Library Expands Business Hours





Syracuse, NY – Two more big high schools will host the Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic in Onondaga County next week. East Syracuse Minoan Central High School will provide the vaccine on Tuesday and Liverpool High School will give the injection on April 23. County officials today launched an initiative to vaccinate high school students at a lead-off clinic at Baker High School in Baldwinsville. At least 150 students and staff were shot today, according to county official Ryan McMahon. High school clinics are part of the county’s efforts to enter the community with vaccines. Students will receive Pfizer Shot, the only vaccine approved at ages 16 and 17. Future vaccine clinics will be held at other high schools. In the coming weeks, the county will hold more events at community centers, churches, and other nearby sites to vaccinate people who have not yet fired. More than 208,000 county residents have been vaccinated at least once, which is about 58% of all adults. County officials want to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by May, McMahon said. Library: Starting April 22, the Downtown Central Library and all city annex libraries will be open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm. Regular customers can visit without reservation. Branch offices used to be open only by appointment, but in many cases they were only open a few days a week. The county has confirmed 115 new cases of Covid-19 since Wednesday. Today, there were 46 Covid-19 patients in a local hospital. Nine patients were in the intensive care unit. No county has died from the virus since April 8.

