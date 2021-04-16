Less than 1000% of breakthrough COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

The state is first looking at data showing the number of people infected with COVID-19 after being completely vaccinated.

This type of case is called a breakout case.

We contacted the North Dakota Department of Health to find out how many groundbreaking cases there are in the state.

North Dakota today reports 166 groundbreaking cases.

210,000 people have been vaccinated, less than 0.0007% of those infected with the virus.

Dr. Abish Nagpal, an infectious disease expert at Sanford, said:

The latest data from Fargo’s Sanford show that 25 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Twenty-four of those people were not vaccinated.

One fully vaccinated patient came to the hospital for reasons unrelated to covid-19 and tested positive for covid on arrival.

There are few or no symptoms.

“Vaccines are not 100% effective. They are 100% effective in preventing complications and hospitalization, but they can lead to mild asymptomatic infections,” said Nagpal.

Sanford Fargo regularly tests 9,600 employees.

Since January 1, 2020, 128 COVID-19 cases have occurred.

Of these staff, 118 were unvaccinated and 10 were groundbreaking cases.

Dr. Nagpal states that all cases were mild and occurred due to long-term exposure of COVID-19 from the family.

He says it’s easy to know when to be tested for the virus.

“If you have respiratory symptoms or fever, regardless of vaccination status,” he said.

The CDC reports that 5,800 people were infected with COVID-19 after being completely vaccinated.

76 million people are fully vaccinated in the United States.