Dallas County is currently scheduling the same and next day COVID-19 vaccine – NBC5 Dallas Fort Worth





Dallas County residents can now schedule same-day or next-day appointments for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The Dallas County Health and Welfare Department (DCHHS) department has moved from the waiting list, which began last December, to a scheduler that allows you to choose when you want to get the vaccine you want and when it’s available. The move to the new scheduler is possible due to increased vaccine supply and reduced county waiting lists. Judge Clay Jenkins of Dallas County said, “There are many vaccines. What is preventing you from getting the vaccine this week?” In addition, residents over the age of 55 can be vaccinated at the fair park without making a reservation or pre-registering on the website by going to Gate 10 or Gate 2 with a photo ID. .. People between the ages of 16 and 54 must register in Dallas County, but have same-day or next-day bookings. “We are aware that some people are unable to pre-register their vaccine appointments and need other ways to access their vaccines. This system is a route for residents of Dallas County to be vaccinated. We recommend that everyone in Dallas County be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, “added Dr. Philip Juan, director of the Dallas County Health and Welfare Department. .. “It’s not easy,” said Tyler O’Neill. “The drive here was the hardest part.” Tyler and Jayme O’Neal say they registered for the vaccine Wednesday afternoon and immediately secured today’s appointment. “It was great to be able to jump in because we expected to be on the waiting list for a few weeks,” said James O’Neill. “Now is the time to get the vaccine, if you haven’t already,” Jenkins said Thursday. So far, less than half of Dallas County residents have been vaccinated at least once, according to Jenkins. County leaders hope that the new appointment system will help compete for herd immunity against mutant viruses. By Thursday afternoon, more than 4,200 vaccines had been given, Jenkins said. He added that the county could handle twice this amount. Click here for Dallas County residents Register and book your vaccine. Individuals can also call 1-888-IMMUNE9 (855-466-8639) for booking. Anyone who is interested in seeing the vaccine calendar Click here to see which vaccines are being given on which day and the clinic’s daily opening hours.

