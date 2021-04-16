298 confirmed COVID-19 cases among vaccinated people





The Arizona Department of Health is partnering with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Regional Department of Health to investigate 298 groundbreaking cases of vaccines identified in the state. “We are working to identify patient characteristics, vaccines administered, or patterns or trends in mutant strains,” said Holly Pointer of AZDHS. AZDHS states that no deaths have been reported from a breakthrough infection with COVID-19. “There is no 100% effective vaccine, but we continue to encourage all Arizonas to vaccinate with COVID-19. Vaccines are a safe and effective public health tool to prevent the spread of the disease. , Essential to prevent serious illness and death from COVID-19, “added Pointer. COVID-19 “breakthrough” case 5,800 people nationwide and nearly 300 in Arizona were infected with COVID-19 after vaccination. This is the reality expected by doctors. “If you remember, there was no guarantee that it would be 100% effective against anything. It was a climax. Therefore, even with vaccination and antibodies, only a few people still have it. It’s natural to be vaccinated. I was exposed to the virus and caught it. “ Goldberg says his own patient, who has already been vaccinated, and some of his colleagues across the country have been infected with the virus. But people with “breakthrough cases” don’t have serious symptoms, Goldberg says. “People aren’t hospitalized, and they’re not really sick and dying, which is the point of the vaccine to provide prevention, but it’s not 100%.” So far, more than 66 million people have been vaccinated nationwide, and less than 1% have been infected since then, Goldberg said, a good sign that the vaccine is playing its role. I have. “The big question is whether we can tell it to others. We still understand it. It’s starting to look promising, but we still don’t know. But I’m telling them Don’t worry too much. Yes, you’re always worried when you get something, but because the antibody developed from the vaccine provides a protective layer, the vaccine helps when exposed. “ Goldberg says he recommends that you continue to wear a mask even if you are vaccinated, especially for others who may not be vaccinated around you. Once we reach herd immunity, he says, it will be time to alleviate mitigation. For the latest news, see FOX10 Phoenix. Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts and newsletters Continued coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic:

