Further research is needed to understand the impact of COVID-19 on long-haul carriers and sustained mental health.





AdventHealth Orlando doctors share insights into the so-called COVID-19 Long Horror. These are people who have been symptomatic for weeks or months after a positive test. Dr. Cynthia Gree, Medical Director of Advent Health’s Lung Transplant Program, said long-distance patients may also experience other harmful side effects, including survivor guilt, depression, and other mental health problems. Said there is. She said she still has many questions. [TRENDING: BOLO for these hairy caterpillars. Here’s why | Lawmaker caught naked on video call | Hilarious: Women try to get baby gator out of house] Advertising “Why do some people get so sick and some don’t? I think that’s something that none of us fully understand,” Gries said. Long-haul carriers are defined as patients who continue to have symptoms more than 3 weeks after the initial diagnosis. Symptoms include headache, malaise, fog in the brain, and shortness of breath. She also advised long-haul carriers to consider vaccination, but to wait three months after COVID. “Some people have reported that vaccination actually made them feel better,” Gries said. According to AdventHealth, people with mild to severe cases of the virus can be long-haul carriers. Rachel Capto, 34, of Orlando, said it was still unbelievable that the COVID-19 infection from last summer has been suffering for such a long time. “This virus has completely changed my life. It was like I slept healthy and woke up in someone’s body,” Capto said. She said her family was her support system after almost daily cycles of amnesia, joint pain, and fatigue. She became infected in June 2020 and is still symptomatic. Advertising “My blood work has always been perfect. I have always taken good care of my body, and this can really happen to anyone,” Capto said. Capto said he had been vaccinated a few weeks ago and still has regular pain. She wanted to join a group in California to analyze her blood and get more answers. Dr. Dexter Hadley of the University of Central Florida School of Medicine is currently studying and recruiting hospitalized COVID-19 patients to better understand the effects of the virus on the lungs using X-rays. “We need to receive the actual data and get informed consent, which is what is missing here,” Hadley explained. For more information The study is available here.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG Click Orlando- All rights reserved.

