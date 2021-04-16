COVID live: In Brazil, coronavirus patients have been reported to have been intubated without sedatives amid a shortage of critical medicines.





Intubation shortage threatens Brazil’s healthcare sector AP Brazilian healthcare workers have been reported to have been forced to intubate patients without the help of sedatives after several weeks of warning that hospitals and state governments were at risk of running out of important medicines. .. A doctor at Albert Schweitzer Municipal Hospital in Rio de Janeiro told The Associated Press that healthcare professionals would dilute sedatives for several days to prolong inventory. When it was gone, nurses and doctors began using neuromuscular blockers and had to tie patients to their beds, doctors said. “You relax your muscles and perform an easy operation, but it has no sedative effect,” said a doctor who agreed to discuss sensitive situations only if not quoted by name. “Some people try to talk, they resist. They are conscious.” The “Intubation Kit” contains anesthetics, sedatives, and other medications used to attach critically ill patients to a ventilator. The Rio City Health Office spokesman said the occasional shortage of Albert Schweitzer facilities was due to the difficulty in obtaining supplies in the global market, saying, “Don’t damage the support provided. Is being replaced, “he said in an email. He did not comment on the need to tie the patient to the bed. Thursday’s newspaper O Globo reported similar challenges at several other hospitals in the Rio metropolitan area, and people desperately called other facilities for sedatives for their loved ones. It’s unclear if the problem seen in Rio remains an isolated case, but others have warned of an imminent shortage. The lack of needed medicine is the latest pandemic problem in Brazil. Brazil is experiencing a brutal COVID-19 outbreak flooding the country’s intensive care unit. Brazil is the epicenter of a pandemic, with an average of about 3,000 deaths per day, accounting for one-quarter of the world’s deaths. AP

..





