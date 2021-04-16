Vaccine confidence rises with the fourth wave

Key themes from our survey People are more confident about vaccines and their deployment.

Americans recognize that life after COVID vaccination may not “return to normal” immediately after all.

Variants and protracted questions about what is safe and what does not complicate the future of COVID-19.

More than a year after the blockade of COVID-19 began in earnest, Americans have finally begun to tackle the fact that life may not return to normal soon. Thanks to the combination of pandemic fatigue and the new SARS-CoV-2 mutant, as a potential fourth wave occurs, people across the United States will find that the vaccine will get out of this pandemic, even if it takes another year. I am convinced that there is.

The data presented in this article are from eight surveys of 1,000-2,000 Americans asked about their thoughts and feelings about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. We have collected the latest data for the week ending March 26th. The survey sample focused on four types of respondents based on their answers to the availability of FDA-certified COVID-19 vaccine for free.

: Those who do so Get vaccinated Rejector : Would disagree Vaccine

: Vaccine Undecided : do not know If they are vaccinated

: If they are vaccinated vaccination: received COVID-19 vaccination

Since December, we have been investigating how people feel about the COVID-19 vaccine. During that time, confidence in the safety and efficacy of the vaccine increased and it was launched. Finally, at the end of March, 50% of survey respondents said they were at least quite confident that the COVID-19 vaccine would protect them from the virus. This is up from 34% of the first survey in December.





People are also more positive about how vaccines are being rolled out. In the latest survey, about half of the respondents say they are on track. It is still objectively true. More than 3 million people are vaccinated daily (the highest rate ever) and 23% of the US population is fully vaccinated.

In addition to these increasingly positive feelings, expectations for life after vaccination are eased. People trust vaccines, but they have come to understand that they don’t magically stop pandemics. People are becoming more and more skeptical about how long it will take to return to the “previous era.” Seventy-seven percent of survey respondents predict that it will take more than six months to return to something similar to pre-pandemic life. Only 15% want us to return to normal before the end of summer.

Based on our data, there are two main reasons for this. First, as vaccine eligibility expands, people are much more likely to know about vaccine rejecters. And second, we’ve finally heard a clear message from government and public health authorities about what to expect from this ever-changing virus.





everyone knows who Those who do not get vaccinated

73% of the respondents surveyed have been vaccinated or are planning to be vaccinated, but 27% are undecided or have decided not to be vaccinated. These parts of the audience we’re surveying have shrunk since we started tracking them, but they’re still noticeable in some circles.

Young rejecterMillennials and Gen Z are more likely to hesitate or reject the COVID-19 vaccine due to the potential for side effects.

Black and brown community Vaccine acceptance is lower than in the white community, but this is most likely due to a lack of access, information, and mixed messaging.

Rural Americans can be almost twice as likely to be vaccinated as suburban and urban Americans.

Throughout the survey, we asked participants if they were vaccinated by someone they knew. In March, 57% of respondents said they heard stories from people who were not vaccinated (up 14 points from January). In addition, 35 percent of respondents said they had friends and family who refused the vaccine (up 5 percentage points from January).





Keep in mind the government message: Continue with caution

Trust in the government has steadily increased since the end of 2020. So far this year, the Biden administration and public health officials have brought back the message that these vaccines are not jailbreak cards. Dr. Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, routinely emphasizes the importance of continuous masking and distance, even if the state relaxes business restrictions, stay-at-home orders, and in some areas. It repeats to. Obligation of mask.





Therefore, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines emphasize that certain precautions should be taken after complete vaccination or at least two weeks after the last dose. Some of these precautions are:

Wear a mask and practice physical distance in public

Wear a mask and practice physical distance when visiting with unvaccinated people at high risk of severe COVID-19

Wear masks and practice physical distance in public when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households

Avoid medium and large gatherings

Test for COVID-19 symptoms

There are still many unknowns about Duration of vaccine-induced immunity to COVID-19 What will persist and what the variant will be Interfere with the effectiveness of the vaccine.. Our research is beginning to show that Americans are aware that everything related to “returning to normal” is a big question mark. But they know that vaccines are a major part of the solution.

methodology The Verywell Vaccine Sentiment Tracker is a biweekly measurement of American attitudes and behavior regarding COVID-19 and vaccines. The survey is conducted online every other week. The total sample is consistent with US Census estimates for age, gender, race / ethnicity, and region, and consists of 1,000 Americans from December 16, 2020 to February 26, 2020. After that, the sample size increased to 2,000 per wave.

