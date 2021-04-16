There is no clear causal relationship after the Mississippian culture suffered a stroke after J & J vaccination

A stroke that a Mississippi man received four hours after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was “difficult, if not impossible, to identify the cause and effect,” the State Department of Health said in a statement Wednesday. It was.

A 43-year-old Brad Malagary family living in the Gulf said he had a stroke on April 6, just hours after being vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson. Family-owned Facebook fundraising page Created on Friday.

“He is currently at the Ochsner Medical Center in Louisiana for neurological care,” reads a post by family member Celeste Foster O’keeffe. “He can’t speak, make noise, walk, or perform activities of daily living.”

Clarion Ledger contacted his family on Wednesday and Thursday, but failed to talk to them.

As of Thursday, 198 million people in the United States have been vaccinated at least once, and more than 7 million have been injected with Johnson & Johnson. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

In Mississippi, Malagaly More than 40,000 people vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson In the state from the beginning of March.

A Wednesday email from Mississippi Health Department spokesman Liz Charlotte said the stroke was not related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“The Mississippi Department of Health is sad to hear about Mr. Malagary’s recent illness and hopes he will be well,” Charlotte wrote. “The agency is certainly investigating the situation. At this point, it is difficult, if not impossible, to identify the cause and effect.”

Charlotte noted a very rare blood coagulation disorder (cerebral vein sinus thrombosis) that occurred in six women in the United States after being vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson. It was these six cases that triggered the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration to suspend vaccination due to “adequate caution.”

In these women, symptoms began 6 to 13 days after Johnson & Johnson vaccination. They were between the ages of 18 and 48.

The Federal Advisory Board decided on Wednesday to keep the suspension until more was known, According to USA Today.. The committee will be reconvened to discuss the vaccine within 1 week to 10 days.

Post-vaccination strokes are “below baseline,” the CDC said.

Strokes are not uncommon in the United States Every year, more than 795,000 US residents suffer a stroke. According to the CDC.. Eighty-seven percent of them are ischemic strokes, which occur when the blood vessels that supply blood to the brain become blocked or narrowed. According to the American Stroke Association..

The COVID-19 virus, not the vaccine, has an increased incidence of ischemic stroke.In the study by Journal of the American Heart AssociationOf the 8,163 people with COVID-19, 103 developed ischemic stroke.

Latest CDC Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System According to (VAERS) data, 32 people had an ischemic stroke (the system calls it a serious side effect) after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. 10 were Moderna recipients, 21 were Pfizer, and 1 was Johnson & Johnson.

“There is no statistically significant increase in the risk of ischemic stroke detected after administration of the COVID-19 vaccine,” CDC spokeswoman Martha Sharan said Thursday.

“VAERS do not determine causality,” Sharan said. “Serious reports do not mean that these adverse events were caused by the vaccine. Some of these adverse events are true side effects or accidental events. It may not have anything to do with vaccination. “

The 32 ischemic strokes after vaccination are expected to be “below baseline” or “naturally occurring in the US population,” Sharan said. She said the CDC and FDA are demanding medical records to study these serious side effects.

Anyone can report side effects on the VAERS website. https://vaers.hhs.gov/..

