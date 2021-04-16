Here’s what you need to know about the Arkansaw tick season:

Connect with us

Spring tends to bring about a variety of itching-inducing insects, some of which carry diseases that can be transmitted to humans. Especially ticks.

The tick season is usually from April to October, with peaks in the months of summer. Small vampires are usually found in grassy, ​​wooded areas, but are not limited to those environments.

Kelly Loftin, an extended entomologist and professor at the University of Arkansas, states that the state not only has a suitable habitat for mites, but also has abundant hosts.

“It was in line with the increase in the number of white-tailed deer,” Loftin said.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, mites cause more disease in humans than any other insect, but not all mites bite and infect humans.

Here is a list of some choices to keep in mind:

American dog tick

Mites such as the American dog tick can also drink the blood of humans and other mammals and cause illness in people. MDC and AT Still University are asking Missouri to save the mites they find and send them to the university for scientific research to learn more about the mites and pathogens they may carry.

Dermacentor variabilis, commonly referred to as the Inukakumadani, is the most commonly identified species involved in the transmission of Rocky Mountain spotted fever in humans. It can also spread tularemia. Dogs and other medium-sized mammals are preferred hosts, but they bite humans.

Deer tick

This spooky crawler has several names: the black-footed tick, the Ixodes scapularis, and the commonly used term deer tick. This species can infect microorganisms that cause anaplasmosis, babesiosis, and Lyme disease. The Ministry of Health may be a carrier of Lyme disease because deer tick feeding habits can affect transmitted diseases, and in the southern United States, deer tick feeding habits in the south differ from those in the north. States low.

Chestnut mite

Mites: These little creatures can cause big problems. Mites are found almost everywhere in the United States, but Florida's warm climate allows them to breed here all year round. There are five common mites in Florida: the chestnut tick, the American dog tick, the tick, the Gulf tick, and the black-footed tick. All five can infect many diseases such as Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever (RMSF) and similar Rickettsia aperqueri. According to the Florida Department of Health, the American dog tick is known to infect RMSF in Florida, and the disease has a high mortality rate if left untreated. Fortunately, reliable treatments for RMSF make such deaths rare in the United States.

This small brown mite has been identified as a reservoir of bacteria that cause Rocky Mountain spotted fever. They are found throughout the United States and are primarily hosted by dogs.

Gulf mites

Gulf mites

Gulf mites are found primarily in the area named. They are known to transmit certain spot fever and are common in deer.

Ticks

Ticks

Ticks can be identified by small white dots on their backs. They are known to infect the bacteria that cause human ehrlichiosis, tularemia, and Southerntic-related rash disease (STARI). They are most often carried by white-tailed deer.

What is “seed tick”?

Loftin explains that the small black spots that can be scattered on socks in the spring are just baby mites.

“Seed mites are actually larval mites,” he said. If you look closely at them, you’ll see six legs instead of eight.

