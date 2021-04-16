Health
Here’s what you need to know about the Arkansaw tick season:
Spring tends to bring about a variety of itching-inducing insects, some of which carry diseases that can be transmitted to humans. Especially ticks.
The tick season is usually from April to October, with peaks in the months of summer. Small vampires are usually found in grassy, wooded areas, but are not limited to those environments.
Kelly Loftin, an extended entomologist and professor at the University of Arkansas, states that the state not only has a suitable habitat for mites, but also has abundant hosts.
“It was in line with the increase in the number of white-tailed deer,” Loftin said.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, mites cause more disease in humans than any other insect, but not all mites bite and infect humans.
Here is a list of some choices to keep in mind:
American dog tick
Dermacentor variabilis, commonly referred to as the Inukakumadani, is the most commonly identified species involved in the transmission of Rocky Mountain spotted fever in humans. It can also spread tularemia. Dogs and other medium-sized mammals are preferred hosts, but they bite humans.
Deer tick
This spooky crawler has several names: the black-footed tick, the Ixodes scapularis, and the commonly used term deer tick. This species can infect microorganisms that cause anaplasmosis, babesiosis, and Lyme disease. The Ministry of Health may be a carrier of Lyme disease because deer tick feeding habits can affect transmitted diseases, and in the southern United States, deer tick feeding habits in the south differ from those in the north. States low.
Chestnut mite
This small brown mite has been identified as a reservoir of bacteria that cause Rocky Mountain spotted fever. They are found throughout the United States and are primarily hosted by dogs.
Gulf mites
Gulf mites are found primarily in the area named. They are known to transmit certain spot fever and are common in deer.
Ticks
Ticks can be identified by small white dots on their backs. They are known to infect the bacteria that cause human ehrlichiosis, tularemia, and Southerntic-related rash disease (STARI). They are most often carried by white-tailed deer.
What is “seed tick”?
Loftin explains that the small black spots that can be scattered on socks in the spring are just baby mites.
“Seed mites are actually larval mites,” he said. If you look closely at them, you’ll see six legs instead of eight.
In general, adult females feed on the host until they are full, mate, and then lower the host to the ground.She then processes that blood diet into thousands of eggs
What people call seed mites are hatched larval mites.
Winter effects on tick populations
Arkansas experienced an unprecedented winter storm in February. Will it reduce the tick population? Loftin says, “No, unfortunately it isn’t.”
Arkansaw mites are accustomed to this climate, and some species are buried in litter, which is protected from the cold.
What to do if bitten
Dr. Laura Rothfeld, a state public health veterinarian at the Arkansas Department of Health, said the old method of pulling it to crush mites was perfectly fine.
“I might use gloves because I don’t want to break them with my open hands and get sick like that,” she said.
Rothfeld also tells you to get as close to your head as possible, pull gently, wash the area, and use an antibiotic ointment.
Signs of tick-borne disease
One of the first signs is feeling sick.
“It’s like a summer flu,” Rothfeld said.
It may include fever and malaise, and some illnesses cause different types of rashes, but should not be confused with the reaction to the bite itself.
One disease, tularemia, causes swelling of the lymph nodes and can cause ulceration from the skin.
If you are bitten by a tick, or if you are in an area where you may have been bitten unknowingly, especially during the tick season, Rothfedlt will see your doctor and be bitten by a tick. We encourage you to let us know.
To prevent tick bites, the Ministry of Health suggests using light-colored clothing and insect repellent to better see the ticks that may crawl over you. Also, once inside, check yourself and your child for any ticks or bites that have adhered.
