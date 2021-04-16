



Dr. Bobby: The World’s First Black Electric Toothbrush Changes People’s Oral Health

Having healthy mouths and teeth plays a very important role in our lives, so not many people understand that they should be the most important. First and foremost, they help us chew and digest food and allow us to speak and speak clearly. It is also widely known that a cute smile can increase self-esteem and improve social and professional life. On the other hand, poor oral hygiene can cause a variety of serious illnesses such as bad breath, tooth decay and periodontal disease such as periodontitis and periodontitis. These illnesses may not seem serious, but periodontal disease can even have fatal consequences. And nothing more serious! If periodontal disease is not treated in a timely manner, bacteria from the mouth can enter the bloodstream and produce toxins that thicken the blood. The thicker the blood, the more likely it is that a blood clot will form, which can cause a heart attack or stroke. Therefore, it is important to pay attention to oral health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than a quarter of adults in the United States have untreated tooth decay, and nearly half of adults over the age of 30 have periodontal disease. Dr. Bobby Peterson, a well-known Brooklyn orthodontist who is an expert on this subject, explains that poor oral hygiene is caused by both patient failure and health care system failure. Dr. Bobby believes that one of the biggest challenges in health care is that poorly serviced communities do not receive the same quality of treatment as middle and upper class communities. Dr. Bobby wanted to raise awareness of proper oral care and make a big difference, and designed an innovative way to keep teeth and mouth as healthy as possible. This is a state-of-the-art battery-powered toothbrush called “Big”. Mouth brush. “ So what makes this toothbrush different from all the other electric toothbrushes on the market today? First of all, according to Dr. Bobby, hitting the shelves with this innovative toothbrush will revolutionize the way people manage oral health. “It’s designed to potentially halve the time it takes a person to brush their teeth!” She explains. Second, it is the world’s first battery-powered toothbrush designed by an African-American woman. “This is the first electric toothbrush designed and created by African Americans, which is amazing,” says Dr. Bobby. “It will be released soon,” says Dr. Bobby. “It will be very nice. Those who are really keen on maintaining proper oral hygiene will love it.” She added that toothbrushes are a combination of tradition and innovation, toothbrush quality, practicality. Gender, and design, explain that it guarantees that it will be an essential item in every personal care set. Dr. Bobby’s patients can enjoy a unique, powerful yet tooth-friendly whitening pen while waiting for the Big Mouth Brush to reach the shelves. Dr. Bobby has also launched Oral Fix Beauty, a beauty brand that provides essential beauty products for all women.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

