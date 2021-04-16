UC Health Plan on Possibility of Third Dosing Required Within 1 Year – CBS Denver





Aurora, Colorado. (CBS4) – UC Health is already planning a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot after Pfizer’s CEO has announced that it may be needed within 12 months of full vaccination. Dr. Michelle Barron, Director of Infection Prevention at UC Health, said: “The idea behind boosters is to stimulate the immune system. This is something your body may have seen before with the first vaccine, so start over from the perspective of educating the immune response. It is not.” read more: “We are concerned”: Labrand police chief responds to forced arrest of 73-year-old dementia Dr. Baron compares it to the annual flu shot. “It can be exactly the same shot as the previous year, but the time between the virus circulation and the vaccination is too long and there is no recall in the body.” Oh yeah, I know you can attack. I will. “ She says it wouldn’t be surprising if the annual COVID-19 shots were moving forward, but it was too early to tell and she said more research was needed. “I think there was a clear hope that there was one COVID vaccine and it was implemented, but we are exposed to the coronavirus every year. It’s not new in itself. This particular strain The severity of this is why it made it so different. “ read more: Thousands complained about lack of communication after Colorado health officials determined that the first COVID vaccine dose was useless UCHealth says it was in the middle of a booster distribution plan when Pfizer’s announcement was announced. Dr. Baron says people should not be surprised by this announcement. “This information should reassure people that they are paying attention to some extent,” said Dr. Baron. “All safety measures and safety protocols are in place and adhered to.” Andrea Flores of CBS4 contacted the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Wal-Mart, Target, Walgreens, and CVS to see if there were any plans to distribute boosters. A CVS spokesperson responded with the following statement: Other news: Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities seek diversity and inclusion, and some seek a boycott of “villagers.” “Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, are studying how long the vaccine’s protective immunity lasts, so a third shot is coming as part of an ongoing vaccine effort and in line with the future. We will continue to monitor their findings to guide them if necessary. Federal and state guidelines are in place. “

