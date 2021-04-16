Obese or overweight patients at high risk of worsening COVID-19 results





According to a new international study, patients who are overweight or obese are very likely to have more severe COVID-19 and need invasive respiratory assistance. Led by Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI) and the University of Queensland Diabetes carePatients who are obese or overweight have been found to be at increased risk of worsening COVID-19 results. It is also more likely to require oxygen and invasive ventilation compared to a healthy weight person. MCRI researcher Dr. Daniel Longmore highlighted the link between obesity and the increased burden of COVID-19 disease, and found strategies and junk to address the complex socio-economic factors of obesity. He said he indicated the urgent need to introduce public policy measures such as food restrictions. Food advertising. Taking measures to combat obesity in the short term is unlikely to have an immediate impact on the COVID-19 pandemic, but will reduce the burden of illness in future viral pandemics and may lead to complications such as heart disease and stroke. May reduce the risk of illness. “ Dr. Daniel Longmore, MCRI Researcher The study examined SARS-CoV-2 patients admitted from 18 hospitals in 11 countries, including China, the United States, Italy, South Africa, and the Netherlands. Of the 7244 patients over the age of 18, 34.8% were overweight and 30.8% were obese. Obese COVID-19 patients were more likely to require oxygen and 73% more likely to require invasive ventilation. Similar, but more modest results were seen in overweight patients.No link was found between Overweight Or obese and dying from COVID-19 in the hospital. Cardiovascular disease and pre-existing respiratory illness were associated with increased odds of in-hospital death, but the risk of needing oxygen and ventilator was not high. Existing diabetic patients were more likely to require invasive respiratory assistance, but obese and diabetic patients were not at increased risk. Men were at increased risk of serious COVID-19 consequences and needed an invasive ventilator. People over the age of 65 were more likely to need oxygen and had higher in-hospital mortality. Dr. Kirsty Short of the University of Queensland, who co-led the study, said that nearly 40 percent of the world’s population is overweight or obese. “Obesity is associated with many deteriorations in health, including an increased risk of cardiometologic and respiratory illnesses, influenza, dengue fever, and more serious viral illnesses such as SARS-CoV-1.” She said. Dr. Short has previously shown that obesity is an important risk factor for the severity of COVID-19, but almost all of this data is collected from a single site and is represented by many regions. Said it wasn’t. In addition, there was limited evidence available for the effects of overweight or obesity on the severity of COVID-19. “Given the scale of this study, overweight or obesity has definitely shown to be an independent risk factor for worse outcomes in adults hospitalized with COVID-19,” she said. Told. MCRI professor David Burgner, who co-led the study, said the data helped inform the priority of vaccination in high-risk groups. “At this time, the World Health Organization does not have high-quality data sufficient to include overweight and obesity as risk factors for severe COVID-19 disease. Our study shows which high-risk groups vaccines It should help you decide if you should get it. Priority. “ Source: Murdoch Children’s Laboratory Journal reference: Longmore, DK, et al. (2021) Diabetes and overweight / obesity are independent, non-additive risk factors for in-hospital severity of COVID-19: an international multicenter retrospective meta-analysis. Diabetes care. doi.org/10.2337/dc20-2676..

..





