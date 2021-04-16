UPMC: Lyme disease is a concern for outdoor adventurers | News, sports, work

Williamsport — Warm climate, sunshine and flowering are all hallmarks of spring and everyone is looking forward to it after a harsh winter. While enjoying the changing seasons, it’s easy to forget more disadvantageous issues to consider, such as mites, especially if you spend a lot of time outside.

The tick season begins at the beginning of spring, but does not end from mid-October to late October. It’s time to check for tick bites as they can infect Lyme disease.

What is Lyme disease?

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that occurs when a tick bites an infected mouse or deer. Infected mites can infect you with the disease by being bitten. The disease affects thousands of Pennsylvanians each year, with insects being the most reported infecting humans in the United States.

Safely remove mites

Twenty-four hours after tick attachment, the risk of developing Lyme disease increases to 15%, and 48-72 hours later increases to even higher levels. If you or your loved ones notice ticks, remove them as soon as possible and safely. Do not hit, crush or squeeze as it may accelerate the infection process. Ultimately, Lyme disease remains throughout the system, so it is best for the ticks to remain intact during removal.

– Use tweezers to steadily remove mites. Wear gloves if possible.

– Soak in rubbing alcohol or flush to the toilet to kill mites. Please do not crush.

– Rinse the area with soap and water to clean the area where the mites are found.

After removal, you may see a small rash (a quarter of the size). If the bull’s eye or target rash grows to 6-30 cm, this may be an early indicator of Lyme disease.

If you find a tick on your person, it is not attached and it is safe to just wipe it off while you are outside. If you are indoors, brush or kill them outdoors to prevent them from sticking to other people or pets later.

Symptoms of Lyme disease

Don’t panic if you get bitten. The following symptoms may occur days or weeks after the ticks have been attached for at least 24 hours:

– General discomfort

-cold

-heat

-headache

-Malaise

– Muscle or joint pain

-Shoulder stiffness

– Rash at the bite site (enlarged red circle on bullseye or target appearance)

In more severe cases, Lyme disease can cause nerve and thought problems. If detected early, it can be effectively treated with antibiotics. For best results, seek medical attention as soon as you see any signs of these symptoms, following the guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Prevention

The best approach

If you know that you are going to spend your time outdoors in a wooded, grassy, ​​or grassy area, you should be prepared to do the following to avoid tick bites: ..

– Choose the right clothes. Wearing a hat, long sleeves, and trousers in your boots will prevent mites from sticking to them. Wear light-colored clothing so that mites are easy to see. Buy clothing that has been treated with permethrin or pretreated with a tick repellent. As soon as you return indoors, use hot water and high heat to wash and dry your clothes.

– Use insect repellent. Make sure this repellent contains at least 20% DEET. DEET is a substance that has been studied by the Environmental Protection Agency and is considered safe for human use. Natural repellents such as lavender, peppermint, lemongrass, thyme and garlic oil may also be effective.

— Check your clothes and skin for mites and double check. These insects are very small, about the size of a pinhead. It would be even better to ask for extra eyes to help you find them after going out.

– Take a shower within 2 hours of going outdoors. Mites look for the warmest parts of the body, such as the scalp, armpits, and groin. Start from the top of your body and scan down.

– Comb the hair, lift it up and look behind the ears, along the scalp line, and along the parts.

– Examine the neck, shoulders and arms. Raise your arm and carefully examine along your armpit.

– Check the abdomen and back, buttocks and groin.

– Carefully scan your legs, ankles and toes.