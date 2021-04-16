Qualified persons were urged to receive the vaccine immediately





To further strengthen the national COVID-19 vaccination program, the Ministry of Health (MoPH) is not receiving vaccines to encourage, alert and vaccinate qualified people as soon as possible. The ministry also states that the COVID-19 vaccine may reduce the risk of older people and is safe for pregnant and lactating women. In a video posted on a video on a social media platform, the ministry delivered a message that vaccination with COVID-19 protects the health of individuals and other members of the community. It encourages older people who are much more vulnerable to serious viral complications to be vaccinated. “It is very important for older people to be vaccinated because of the high risk of developing complications from COVID-19. As soon as possible to anyone who wants to improve the health of themselves and their families. We recommend that you be vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccination is the only way to get out of the pandemic, “said Ousama Mohamed Akif, an elderly person who speaks in a awareness-raising video posted by MoPH. In a statement Wednesday, Dr. Najat Al Khenyab said in a statement on Wednesday that another development of Qatar’s National Health Strategy Lead for Healthy Women Leading to Healthy Pregnancy could further increase the risk of severe COVID-19. Pregnant women with medical conditions and those who are at increased risk of infection due to work should consider vaccination. She is part of a risk group that is recommended to be vaccinated with COVID-19, such as healthcare professionals. Pregnant women can opt for vaccination, even for women planning to become pregnant or currently breastfeeding. Said it was safe. Their baby. The vaccine has not yet been tested in pregnant women, but Dr. Alkenyab said evidence from non-clinical studies of Pfizer and the BioNTech vaccine has been reviewed by the World Health Organization and regulatory agencies in the United States and Canada, Europe and during pregnancy. Does not raise any concerns about the safety of. “Pregnancy alters the body’s immune system, generally affecting the response of pregnant women to viral infections and, in some cases, causing more serious symptoms. However, from previous research evidence, pregnant women Can be infected with COVID-19 (like others) and most healthy pregnant women recover before childbirth. All pregnant women affected by COVID-19 have been well cared for by Hamad Medical Corporation, and most babies born to COVID-19-positive mothers have been tested negative so far. ” Said Dr. Alkenyab. Share this post



