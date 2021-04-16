Health
The study found traces of the deadly coronavirus in the dust after four weeks.Provides a new way to predict outbreaks | Weather Channels-Weather Channel Articles
Thanks to an overwhelming number of studies on the spread of COVID-19 outbreaks, we have found that the deadly coronavirus stays in different media for different hours, from minutes to days. But now, for the first time, new research has shown that it may survive in the dust as well for at least a month!
The findings may sound horrifying, but in fact, new research provides new ways to monitor and determine virus outbreaks, especially in closed areas such as buildings, nursing homes, offices, and schools. ..
Collect a sample of dust
When examining dust samples in isolation rooms of several COVID-19 patients, researchers found the SARS-CoV-2 genetic material in nearly 97% of bulk dust samples. It was also detected in 55% of surface swab samples. In this study, the team worked with staff responsible for cleaning the isolation room for COVID-19-infected students at the university. In addition, they also collected dust samples from two homes where positive individuals lived.
All the dust collected was collected in vacuum cleaner bags from the cleaners and the two homes. In addition, researchers also tested cotton swabs collected from the surface of the room. The team tested the samples shortly after they arrived in the lab and shortly after the room was cleaned. These samples were retested weekly to further confirm the ability of the virus to survive.
Surprisingly, researchers found that the genetic material of the virus did not rot and was present in a vacuum bag for four weeks.
Nicole Renninger, lead author of the study, said: “I didn’t know if the genetic material would survive. I didn’t know if there were a variety of organisms in the dust and no viral RNA was found. The actual RNA itself is quite long-lasting. I was surprised at how it looked like. “
The authors argue that it is not yet clear whether dust can infect humans.
Indoor dust as a tool for disease monitoring
Several sources, such as wastewater, have been tested to understand the spread of the virus in a particular community. Because genetic copies and fragments of the virus are present in human excrement, testing wastewater can determine how widespread the virus is, even if the majority of people remain asymptomatic. But can dust be used for the same purpose?
“We wanted to demonstrate for surveillance that dust could supplement wastewater. Wastewater is great for many, but not everyone emits the virus in the faeces. We need to collect wastewater samples. Not everyone wants. Dust may be a good option for some groups, as people already vacuum these rooms. ” Karen Dannemiller, an assistant professor at the university and one of the co-authors of the study, explains.
Dust monitoring can provide insights into much smaller outbreaks, such as nursing homes, hospitals, and even school settings that may be at high risk of infection.
“For example, in a nursing home, you need to know how the coronavirus is spreading in a building. For surveillance purposes, you need to know if you’re picking up an outbreak that’s happening now,” Nicole Reninger said. Says. , The lead author of the treatise.
The authors recommend cleaning the room hours after the recovered patient leaves the room because of the viral viability and aerosol of the material. This study was conducted by researchers at Ohio State University.
The results of this new study were published in the journal mSystems You can access it earlier this week Here..
(With input from IANS)
