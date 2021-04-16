Health
Pfizer: Needs a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine “probably” within a year
Pfizer CEO said Thursday that COVID-19 vaccinated people are likely to need a third vaccination within 6-12 months of being fully vaccinated, coronavirus vaccination. Suggested that may be needed each year.
Albert Bourla At a CVS Health event, CNBC’s Bertha Coombs said that based on current data, “probable scenarios” would include the COVID-19 vaccine, which is given to patients each year.
Bula said the frequency of potential additional vaccines was “not yet seen.”
“A possible scenario could require a third dose somewhere between 6 and 12 months, followed by an annual re-vaccination,” he said at the event. Stated.
“But we need to make sure it’s all, and variants play an important role,” he continued. “Because they are vaccinated with a highly efficient vaccine, it is very important to control the pool of people who may be susceptible to the virus.”
Earlier this month, Pfizer, along with German partner BioNTech, reported that the vaccine remained. 91% valid At least 6 months after the second dose.
Bula said the six-month data showed “very, very high” protection from COVID-19, and that protection still “decreases over time.”
Health officials have previously raised the possibility that the general public may need booster COVID-19 shots.
Top infectious disease specialists Anthony FauciAnthony Fauci Fauci believes that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will return to orbit “quickly”. Maxine Waters cuts off Jim Jordan, Fauci sparring in hearing: “close your mouth” Pfizer: Needs a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine “probably” within a year More People “may need a booster vaccine very often” to protect themselves from the virus, they told MSNBC on Sunday.
The White House chief scientific officer, David Kessler, told lawmakers at a hearing Thursday that he “should expect” a booster shot, and officials “don’t know everything at this time.” Said.
Earlier this year, Pfizer and BioNTech said they were testing a third dose of the vaccine against the COVID-19 mutant, which is widespread around the world.
Peter Marks, director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a webinar at the American Medical Association that authorities believe protection “probably lasts at least nine months.”
“Sure, you might need a booster somewhere in a year and nine months, but you’ll get a better understanding of it. You’ll probably get more certainty every month. When you need it About what will happen? “
In the United States, about 103 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been administered, and more than 87 million doses of Modana vaccine have been administered. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..
Updated at 2:33 pm
..
