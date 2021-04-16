UK discovers 77 cases of Covid-19 variant first discovered in India





UK health officials have identified 77 highly infectious B.1.617 variants of the coronavirus that cause Covid-19, first discovered in India, and designated them as mutants under investigation (VUI). Public Health England (PHE) publishes weekly updates on new cases of VOCs and VUIs of concern identified in the UK, with many mutations in the first mutants detected in India. Reported on Thursday that it contains. “The new variant has been designated by PHE as the variant under investigation (VUI). The first variant detected in India contains a number of mutations such as E484Q, L452R, P681R.” Said PHE’s weekly report. “PHE has identified 77 cases of this variant in the United Kingdom and will undergo all appropriate public health interventions, including enhanced contact tracing. This variant is called VUI-21APR-01. PHE and its international partners continue to monitor the situation closely. “ Mutations in the B.1.617 strain may accelerate the spread of the mutant and partially avoid immunity. This variant is believed to be the major cause of the second wave of India’s current Covid-19 pandemic, with increasing infection rates and hospitalizations again. It also led to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson deciding to shorten his visit to India later this month, and most of the event is currently limited to a full-day schedule on April 26th. Is expected. “We are in close contact with the Government of India regarding the Prime Minister’s next visit in the light of the situation in India’s Covid-19. As a result of these discussions, the Prime Minister will have a visit period scheduled for the end of this month. Decided to shorten to a shorter program in New Delhi, “said a spokesman at 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. .. Currently, India is not on the country’s “Red List”. This includes stricter hotel-based quarantine requirements for travelers traveling between India and the United Kingdom. If you have further concerns about the B.1.617 variant of India in the United Kingdom, you can classify the variant under investigation into the variant of concern. With the latest addition, the total number of variants detected in the UK is now 56. This includes so-called Kent variants and South African stocks, which are the top concern in the UK. PHE stated that the predominant variant in the country remains VOC-20DEC-01 B.1.1.7, or the closely monitored Kent variant. “The best way to stop the spread of the virus is to remember your hands, face, and space and follow the limits,” says PHE. Earlier this week, people living in four districts in southern London were urged to take tests as part of a surge test drive after cases of South African variants were found in Wandsworth, Lambeth, Burnett, and Southwark. .. After a few months of blockades, some non-essential retailers, hairdressers, and outdoor restaurants were reopened as all regions of the UK began to gradually relax blockade restrictions this week.

