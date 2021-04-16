COVID-19 is more deadly in Brazil than in India, and no one knows why.

In the face of a sudden surge in COVID-19 infection, India is once again home to the world’s second largest outbreak, overtaking Brazil after Brazil advanced in March. But behind the dark statistical jokes is an epidemiological mystery as to why Latin American countries are so devastated by pathogens.

In terms of the magnitude of the infection, the two countries are similarly in agreement, with approximately 14 million cases and hospitals from Mumbai to São Paulo under increasing pressure as hospitalizations increase.

But what confuses scientists is the difference in the number of deaths. In Brazil, which is home to about 214 million people, more than 365,000 have died of COVID-19. This is more than double the death toll in India, which has a much larger population of 1.4 billion.

Although deaths in India are beginning to increase and can worsen, macro-level inequality remains, symbolizing the different ways pandemics are occurring in different regions.

Experts say this needs to be better understood and deciphered in order to contain this global outbreak and avoid future public health crises.

Mortality rates for COVID-19 in South Asia, including India, are consistently lower than the world average, just as mortality rates in Latin America are consistently high, and virologists say that the virus that causes the disease Many theories need to be presented as to why the rate has decreased further. A deadly cleanup from Brazil to Argentina.

“We’re not comparing apples to apples, we’re comparing apples to oranges,” said Brammer Mukelzy, director of biostatistics at the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health. So far, both countries are presenting an “intriguing puzzle-an epidemiological mystery that requires the action of Sherlock Holmes or Miss Marple.”

Brazil has been hit by waves that have killed an astonishing number of young people. Last week, it reported a record one-day jump of 4,000 COVID-19-related deaths.

Meanwhile, the daily surge in casualties in India has exceeded 1,000 in the past few days, well below that of last week. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, deaths in Asian countries account for 1.2% of confirmed cases, compared to 2.6% in Brazil.

Population age profile

The mortality gap may be related to multiple factors, including differences in average age (26 in India and 33.5 in Brazil).

Experts have long criticized India’s broader mortality statistics, especially in the hinterlands of the region. According to Mukherjee, no one in five deaths was reported before the pandemic. However, these gaps and differences in average population age do not explain why Brazil’s mortality rate is higher than the aging of Western countries, which have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Patients with respiratory problems will be taken to COVID-19 Hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, India on Wednesday. | Reuters

Alberto Chebabo, Vice President of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases, said: “Brazil’s mortality rate is even more shocking because its population is much younger than in other countries such as European countries.

The rise in infection and mortality is caused by the accelerated promotion of vaccination in each country in the past month after the initial downturn.

India has been vaccinated more than 117 million times so far, while Brazil has about 33 million, the latter injecting a higher proportion of the population.

Cross-immunity

Other theories behind the differences between Brazil and India revolve around the different environmental and illness experiences of the two countries.

Extensive exposure to various diseases in India may have helped build a natural resilience of citizens to coronaviruses such as COVID-19, some scientists say.

Shekhar Mande, head of the Indian Scientific and Industrial Research Council, is one of the people who investigated this trend and co-authored public research on this topic. His study found a correlation that citizens of so-called poorly sanitized countries tended to cope with COVID-19 well.

On Thursday, graveyard workers dropped the coffins of COVID-19 victims at the Nossa Senora Aparesida Cemetery in Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil. | AFP-JIJI

“Our hypothesis, and strictly speaking, our population is continuously exposed to many types of pathogens, including viruses, so our immune system is overloaded with new changes coming in. It doesn’t respond, “Mande said in an interview.

Many experts acknowledge that genetics and cross-immunity may be at work, as other South Asian countries, including Bangladesh and Pakistan, also show far lower mortality rates than Brazil. ..

According to Mukherjee of the University of Michigan, 87% of Brazilians live in urban areas, while two-thirds of Indians live in larger spaces and ventilated countryside.

Mutant strain

Second, Brazil has the fact that one of the most potentially deadly novel coronavirus mutations, the P.1 mutant, was identified in December.

In addition to the first mutations found in South Africa and the United Kingdom, studies suggest that these strains are more contagious.

“The P.1 variant has spread to many cities and states in Brazil at the same time, leading to the collapse of the healthcare system and very high mortality rates,” said Chebabo of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases.

He added that Brazil is in the “worst case” and lacks political leadership to implement effective measures such as blockades and exacerbate the viral crisis.

The rapid and sustainable spread of variants in Brazil has also helped hospitals and frontline workers recover and plan ahead of time with the calm during the last few months of India’s 2020 wave. Unlike, it did not give the medical system room for breathing.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd. “We are much more prepared to deal with this wave than ever before,” said Suneeta Reddy, managing director of the company, in an interview. “I learned the clinical protocol for treating COVID. I can use my assets and beds more rigorously.”

India may now face the prospect of a surge due to more severe mutant strains than the first outbreak, but that Asian countries have sequenced less than 1% of COVID-19-positive samples. I don’t know when I think about it.

India is studying a new viral variant, but it was not immediately clear whether it was causing the current wave of COVID-19 infection, said Aparna Mukherjee, a scientist at the Indian Medical Research Council. I told Bloomberg TV.

Self-satisfaction, the second wave

The epidemic and mortality surge in both countries is also due to mismanagement and pandemic fatigue.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has long opposed the blockade, clashing with local governments by ridiculing pandemic mitigation measures and wearing masks.

In India, people have become less vigilant due to a month-long reduction in daily infections from the first peak in September and the lifting of restrictions on rallying by authorities. Many became indifferent to the risk of the virus after seeing mildly symptomatic friends and family recover and politicians ignoring safety protocols.

Tomb of COVID-19 Victims at Nossa Senora Aparesida Cemetery in Manaus, Brazil on Thursday | AFP-JIJI

Madhukar Pai, Canadian Research Commissioner for Epidemiology and Global Health at McGill University in Montreal, said:

It is premature to say whether India can continue to avoid Brazil’s more deadly fate. Although some parts of the country have targeted blockades, elections take place in five states, with thousands of voters holding campaign rallies and bringing crowds to the banks of the Ganges. A monthly Hindu pilgrimage takes place.

These may negate the potential benefits of an enhanced vaccination drive. Daily deaths in South Asian countries have more than doubled in the past week to more than 1,000 people a day, with crematoriums in many regions operating continuously and piles of bodies. It has become.

“Both countries need to significantly expand their immunization coverage and make further efforts to implement other public health measures,” said Pai. “The important thing is that countries need to work harder to contain the epidemic.”