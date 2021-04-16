Research establishes key facts about how the coronavirus spreads





Colorado: A new study published today in the medical journal The Lancet justified the aerial theory of coronavirus infection and provided some clarity to the health community about how deadly viruses spread. According to the Lancet study, there is consistent and strong evidence that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, is predominantly transmitted in the air. Six experts who wrote the study said that public health measures that could not treat the virus primarily as airborne substances would leave people vulnerable and allow the virus to spread. “The evidence supporting airborne propagation is overwhelming, and there is little evidence to support large droplet propagation,” said one expert. “There is an urgent need for the World Health Organization and other public health organizations to adapt the description of the infection to scientific evidence so that the focus of mitigation is on reducing aerial infections,” said study author Jose.・ Luis Jimenez added. Read again- Sputnik V: Russian COVID vaccine passed early trials, evoked antibody reaction, Lancet study says Experts have identified 10 lines of evidence to support the superiority of the aerial route. At the top of the list: A superspreading event in which 53 people were infected from a single case, including the outbreak of the Skagit Choir. Research has shown that these events cannot be adequately explained by close contact with or touching shared surfaces or objects. In addition, SARS-CoV-2 infection rates are much higher indoors than outdoors, and indoor ventilation significantly reduces infection. The team highlighted a study that estimates that silent (asymptomatic or presymptomatic) infections of SARS-CoV-2 from people who do not cough or sneeze account for at least 40% of all infections. This silent transmission is an important way that COVID-19 has spread all over the world, and according to the evaluation, it “mainly supports the transmission mode in the air”. Researchers also cited studies demonstrating long-distance transmission of the virus among people in adjacent rooms of the hotel. People who weren’t in front of each other. In contrast, the team found little or no evidence that the virus spreads easily through large droplets. Droplets fall rapidly in the air and contaminate the surface. “We were able to identify and interpret a very complex and specialized treatise on fluid flow dynamics and the isolation of live viruses,” said lead author Greenhalgh. “Several individual papers were rated weak, but overall, the evidence base for airborne transmission is extensive and robust. No more measures to protect against such infections worldwide. There should be no delay. “ The new work will have a serious impact on public health measures designed to mitigate the pandemic. First, “droplet protection” such as hand washing and surface cleaning is not important, but should not be more important than aerial countermeasures that deal with the inhalation of infectious particles floating in the air. If the infectious virus is primarily suspended in the air, someone can become infected if the infected person inhales the aerosol that occurs when they exhale, talk, scream, sing, or sneeze. there is. Therefore, aerial control measures include ventilation, air filtration, congestion and reduction of people spending time indoors, always wearing masks indoors (even if not within 6 feet or 2 meters of others), masks. PPE for healthcare and other staff when working in contact with potentially infected people, including attention to quality and fit, and higher grades. Co-author Professor Kimberly Placer, an aerosol scientist at the University of California, San Diego, said: “Only by including inhalation of aerosols at both short and long distances can we explain the many indoor outbreaks that have occurred around the world. Once we have confirmed that the virus is levitating, we will call it. I know how to fix it. There are many examples of places that have worked much better by admitting that the virus is levitating from the beginning. The world needs to follow their lead as soon as possible. “ (There is input from the agency)

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos