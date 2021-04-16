Virus Post misleads health insurance companies’ response to Covid-19 vaccine coverage

Copyright AFP 2017-2021. all rights reserved.

A Facebook post shared hundreds of times claims that a major New Zealand health insurance company said, “If you get the Covid vaccine, you won’t pay for life insurance or medical expenses.” This claim is misleading. Southern Cross Insurance said AFP’s health and life insurance will continue as usual for people vaccinated with Covid-19. The New Zealand Government-run Accident Compensation Corporation also said it covers vaccine-related injuries.

“It just passed me from a reliable source,” the post says.

“I contacted Southern Cross Life Insurance. They confirmed that they would not pay life insurance or medical expenses if they were vaccinated with the Covid vaccine.”

“This is because it is a high-risk, procedure that has not proven to be safe or effective.”

Southern Cross Health Insurance, Part of Southern Cross GroupIs one of the largest private health insurance companies in New Zealand.

However, this claim can be misleading.

There is no change in coverage even if you are vaccinated

A spokeswoman for Southern Cross Insurance was contacted by AFP and said that vaccination with the Covid-19 vaccine would not affect customer policy.

“We want to reassure health and life insurance policyholders that their policies will continue in the usual way and will not be affected by receiving the MedSafe-approved COVID-19 vaccine.” The company said in a statement on April 4. , 2021.

Major vaccine-related injuries are covered by government-run insurance and are therefore excluded as standard on New Zealand health insurance plans. Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC)..

“If you have symptoms from the COVID-19 vaccine or other Medsafe-approved vaccine and need treatment, you can call the ACC,” said a Southern Cross Insurance spokeswoman.

ACC, which manages the national compensation program, said in an email on April 16 that it would provide AFP with compensation for vaccine-related injuries.

Under ACC law, the injury must clearly be caused by vaccination and should not be a normal side effect, a spokeswoman said.

“For example, inflammation around the injection site is common in vaccination and is unlikely to be covered.”

“Infection [such as cellulitis or septic arthritis] Anaphylaxis, which is due to vaccination and causes injury, is not a normal result and is likely to be covered, “said an ACC spokesman.

So Part of the ACC unobstructed coverThose who have a serious reaction to the Covid-19 vaccine are eligible for medical expenses, treatment, home or work assistance, and income assistance.

Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective

The approved Covid-19 vaccine has been tested in large randomized controlled trials and has been shown to be effective and safe. US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention And World Health Organization..

The Covid-19 vaccine available in New Zealand has been reviewed and approved by healthcare regulators. MedSafe..The only jab given Green light As of April 16, 2021, it is Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine by a health agency.

by Ministry of Health of New Zealand websiteBoth the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are “95% effective against symptomatological COVID-19 7 days after two doses.”

However, on April 9, Australian health officials recommended the AstraZeneca vaccine in Australia. Only given to people over 50..

The movement came later The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said: Abnormal blood clots reported in patients vaccinated with AstraZeneca should be described as a very rare side effect of jabs.

Despite development Health authorities In the UK and EMA advantage The proportion of vaccines outweighs the small risks posed to most age groups who are vaccinated.