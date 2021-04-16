According to a U.S. Marine Corps survey, obtaining a COVID does not protect young people from reinfection-Consumer Health News





Friday, April 16, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Young adults, Note: A new study shows that suffering from a COVID-19 attack is not a guarantee against a second infection. Researchers said the results show that even young people affected by the new coronavirus need to be vaccinated against it. The survey was conducted between May and November 2020 and involved more than 2,300 healthy US Marines aged 18-20. In the meantime, about 10% of people previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been re-infected, while 50% of previously uninfected people have been reported to be infected. The study examined young, healthy, predominantly male Marines in crowded conditions, but a study published on April 15 found that the findings could apply to many young people. Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal. Despite previous infections and the presence of antibodies, researchers urged young people to be vaccinated to boost their immune response, prevent reinfection, and reduce infection. “It’s important to remember that despite the previous COVID-19 infection, young people can catch the virus again and infect others, as vaccine deployments continue to gain momentum. It’s important. People infected with COVID-19 need more protection, “said senior research author Dr. Stuart Sirphon in a news release in the journal. He is a professor of neurology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. Fortunately, recent studies have shown that most young Americans are in favor of vaccination. Researchers at the University of Michigan reported that 76% of teens and young adults in the United States were willing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in October 2020. A recurring survey in late March 2021 showed that the number of young people supporting the vaccine had increased by then. Up to 84%. One non-research expert said young people should pay attention to research warnings. Dr. Robert Glatter, a physician in the emergency room at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, said: “Even if you recover from COVID-19 infection, you still need to be vaccinated. The risk of reinfection is low and can lead to asymptomatic infections, but more serious illnesses. The chances of getting it are small, and we will continue to pass on the infection to others, “he said. “Natural infections provide immunity to all areas of the virus, but vaccines target the peplomer, a key area where the virus attaches to cells in the body,” Glatter explained. “By targeting peplomer, vaccination provides a higher degree of specific antibody protection, unlike the general antibody response from COVID-19 infection.” The study found that neutralization of immune system antibodies was less common among previously infected participants (32%) than non-reinfected participants (83%). “Our study shows that some individuals with low levels of neutralizing antibodies have re-infected, which means that previously infected and recovered people will later develop a new SARS-CoV-2 infection. It indicates that it may be susceptible. These reinfections, as observed, may be asymptomatic in the majority of participants. ” Lieutenant Dawnweer, co-author of the Navy Medical Research Center. “The take-away message to all young people, including military members, is clear. Immunity from natural infections is not guaranteed. Even if you get infected with COVID-19 and recover, you still need to be vaccinated,” Weir said. Says. release. For more information The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 reinfection.. Source: Robert Glatter, MD, Emergency Department Doctor, Lenox Hill Hospital, New York City.Lancet Respiratory Medicine, News Release, April 15, 2021

