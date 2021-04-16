Health
Vaccine changes in Washtenaw County.New COVID Surge "Hammer ER Worker"; Pandemic Life at UM
The main story of the week was that all use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was suspended nationwide after six vaccinated women experienced a rare blood clotting condition. Here in Washtenaw County Health center And that University of Michigan While maintaining some appointments and switching to Pfizer vaccines, we announced how they would affect ongoing vaccination clinics and postponed or canceled some appointments.
Michigan Medicine Blood Coagulation Expert Emphasis was placed on the FDA and CDC’s decision to suspend all use of the vaccine..
“Thrombuses identified after vaccination with AstraZeneca and Janssen / Johnson & Johnson are of concern, but appear to be very rare,” said Dr. Jeffrey Barnes, a cardiologist and angiology expert. .. “Physicians are aware of this condition and have the tools they need to diagnose and treat patients when this very rare condition occurs.”
🚨 Michigan Medicine Adult and Pediatric Emergency Department Doctors The alarm sounds when the bed fills up quickly and the COVID inpatients continue to age. During the current surge. (((A4)
😷 As the number of COVID cases increases throughout Michigan Washtenaw County Health Department urges residents to stay vigilant To suppress the spread. (((A4)
🧪️ Ann Arbor-based COVID test lab LynxDx Launches New Saliva-Based Test Site In The State.. The program takes less than 48 hours and is currently the fourth largest test lab in Michigan. (((A4)
🔒 University of Michigan Locked out more than 700 students from non-residential school buildings Did not comply with the required weekly COVID test program. (((A4)
🏫 in the meantime, Ann Arbor Public School has announced that it is helping 4th to 12th grade students return home. Due to an increase in COVID cases in children. (((A4)
🗣 Ann Arbor Councilor Jeff Hayner was soaked in hot water this week for posting a homophobic slur on social media In connection with journalists. After trying to defend his actions Hayner finally apologized for the post After he received considerable backlash from the mayor, fellow councilors and the general public. (((Detroit Metro Times)
〽️ Chief Diversity Officer, University of Michigan Dr. Robert Cellars announced that he would resign from his role at the end of the year.. (((MLive)
📝 I sat with the Cellars in 2018 when he first started a brand new position Written about his journey from a protesting graduate student to UM’s Top Diversity Official.. (((A4)
🖌 Downtown murals depicting writer and filmmaker Woody Allen have been tainted-again –A new HBO documentary series featuring an interview with Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow, who claims to have been sexually assaulted at the age of seven after Allen V. Farrow aired. (((MLive)
🚰 state Michigan Demands Addition of Germanic Dioxane Samples to US Environmental Protection Agency Super Fund Cleanup program. (((MLive)
🚧 Here’s all the road construction you need to know when walking around town next week. Don’t say you didn’t warn.. (((A4)
🌷 New season means new photo contest!Submit your beautiful flowers to the A4 Spring Photo Challenge and get the chance to be featured on our site And In my Tuesday newsletter. Let’s see what you have! (((A4)
🌳 Speaking of spring, the city of Ann Arbor Distribute trees to residents for planting on private land Boost the canopy of the city’s city. (((A4)
🦎 Do you like nature Want to share that passion with others? Leslie Science and Nature Center is currently hiring summer camp educators.. (((A4)
🧘♀️ Do you feel stressed and overwhelmed by the constant isolation during the pandemic?Sara summarized This amazing list of ways to blow your quarantine vapor At A2. favorite? number 4((A4)
“Are we doing something we shouldn’t do? I know. It’s not best to sit in your room and avoid all human interaction.”
-University of Michigan Junior Brian Devirkin on Campus Life Under Pandemic Clouds
