Victims of long-term COVID are killing themselves. This is the reason.

Experts say there may be a link between severe symptoms after COVID and an increased risk of suicide.

Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor’s death last month highlighted the impact of COVID-19 on mental health.

Severe tinnitus and continuous “brain fog” are one of the “long-distance” symptoms of COVID-19.

Suffering from “long-distance” COVID-19 symptoms for months is associated with severe depression, anxiety, and even suicidal ideation.

Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor Suicide Death Last month, the serious damage to the mental health of the coronavirus was highlighted.

Statement released by Taylor’s family Linked his death For the protracted symptoms he was experiencing, such as severe tinnitus and tinnitus.

“Kent fought as hard as a former track champion, but the recent intensifying suffering has become intolerable,” the statement said.

In addition to tinnitus, Taylor was one of many who struggled to cope with the debilitating long-term effects of COVID-19, including fatigue, constant “brain fog,” and amnesia.

With more than 30 million COVID-19 cases known in the United States alone, these symptoms and how people manage them in the long term are still being studied.

When a physical stressor turns into a psychological stressor

Survivors of COVID-19 can suffer from headaches, dizziness, seizures, and other neurological conditions long after diagnosis, according to a study by Leo Sher, a professor of psychiatry at Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

These physical stressors, which Shah warned, can often transform into psychological stressors.

“Suicide survivors should be considered individuals at high risk of suicide,” Sher wrote in April. paper.. “Recovered COVID-19 patients need to be screened for depression, and many survivors of coronavirus disease require long-term psychological intervention.”

Dr. Jill Stoller, a New Jersey pediatrician, was infected with COVID-19 in March 2020. She recovered from the infection, but was unable to completely eliminate some of her symptoms. Stoller, New York Times Reported in March, he was suffering from brain fog and depression.

The 59-year-old woman spent months trying to recover completely, but remained weak and short of breath.

After intensively investigating the experience of the so-called COVID-19 long-haul carrier, Stoller was convinced that she would never recover completely.

“She had this amazing ability to bounce off anything, but this time it wasn’t,” her son Travis Stoller told the Times.

Six months after being infected with COVID-19, Stoller died on November 29th.

“I don’t think any of us understand how desperate she is,” her son said. “But she was absolutely convinced that the virus completely changed her as a person.”

As described in Harvard Medical School Blog PostSome people who have recovered from COVID-19 have left obvious damage to their lungs, heart, kidneys, or brain. However, long-haul carriers belong to their own category and have symptoms such as constant headache, malaise, prolonged body aches and sleeplessness for several months.

The· New York Times He also reported that long-haul carriers do not have to suffer from severe COVID-19 symptoms to experience long-term effects and may actually worsen over time. Long-term symptoms can have devastating effects on mental health, and depression and suicidal ideation pose a risk to the recovery process.

Recently the study The European Respiratory Journal also found that long-haul carriers were at significant risk of experiencing depression and post-traumatic stress disorders.

Dr. Swapna Mandal, a pulmonologist at the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust, said: Who was the principal investigator of the study?

“All healthcare professionals involved in the care of people with long COVIDs must be aware of this and will be proactive about their symptoms, even if they have existing mental health problems. Need to be screened. “

In addition, studies monitoring COVID-19 patients 21 days after diagnosis And 60 days after discharge Approximately 50% to 80% of patients have been shown to continue to feel sick three months after their initial diagnosis and months after the test, even after the live virus was no longer detected in their bodies. I did.

Some healthcare professionals have symptoms of long-distance COVID-19 Myalgic Encephalomyelitis / Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.. A 2015 study from King’s College London It has been suggested that people with ME / CFS are six times more likely to die of suicide than the general population.

An incredibly difficult battle

Both people with long-distance symptoms and those with ME / CFS say they struggle not only with symptom management, but also with the belief of their peers and loved ones.

Lauren Nichols was infected with COVID-19 in March 2020 and has since dealt with the long-distance symptoms of brain fog and oblivion, as well as the inability to do more than one thing at a time.

She told the New York Times in January that she was thinking of suicide because her friends, family, and even her doctor didn’t believe she was still ill.

29-year-old Dennis Kelly from Massachusetts said he was “always on the verge of failure” because no one believed it. She used to like to go to the gym because she was active to insiders, but after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in January, she stayed out of the room for nearly a month due to the constant fog in her brain. He said.

“You feel so lonely, and no one seems to understand why you can’t work,” she said. “I’m not lazy. I’m struggling with something if I don’t understand it completely or I don’t understand it.”

Light of hope

Christine Moutier, chief medical officer of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, told Insider that “promising” numbers on suicide rates have been reported nationwide.

“While suicide risk factors such as anxiety, social isolation, financial stress, and suicidal ideation increased during the pandemic, suicide risk is complex and protective factors also play a powerful role for everyone. It’s important to understand, “said Mutie.

“We don’t have national suicide data for the full year of 2020 yet, but early data from Florida, Massachusetts, Utah, and Hawaii show that in 2020, overall suicide rates have fallen or changed compared to the previous year. Was not seen. “

Some COVID-19 long-haul carriers have found a way to deal with it. An online group on social media platforms such as Facebook.

Beth Lilla-Idrogo, 50, from Texas, has a COVID-19 support group who joined after her January diagnosis to address some of her symptoms, including palpitation, inflammation, hearing changes, and brain fog. I told the insider that it was useful for me.

“I know I’m not alone, so the group helps. I read the remedies and helped others have tried and give them a shot,” she says. I did.

For others, these online groups are a source of emotional support.

Catherine Nilson, 35, who lives in Pennsylvania and was diagnosed with COVID-19, said, “I don’t personally know who is suffering from post-COVID symptoms, so how many people have the same symptoms? You can check your symptoms by checking. ” During December. “Similarly, this is actually happening. I haven’t overreacted or imagined it.”

Nilsson, a member of the COVID-19 long-distance transport support group for women, associates the group with some of the symptoms she is experiencing, such as excessive thirst, after COVID-19. He added that he helped. Helped to warn her doctor to perform the appropriate tests.

“Fortunately, I have a strong support system, taking things one day at a time and trying to keep things positive,” she said.