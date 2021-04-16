New Funds to Support Genome Sequencing of Coronavirus Mutants: Shot

Switch captions The Washington Post via Michael Robinson Chavez / Gettyim The Washington Post via Michael Robinson Chavez / Gettyim

The Byden administration will send $ 1.7 billion to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local governments, state governments, and other research activities to find and track variants of the coronavirus lurking in the United States. Already, the more contagious British subspecies B.1.1.7 is now the dominant strain in the country, with a surge in Michigan and the northeast.

Carol Johnson, COVID-19 Test Coordinator at the White House, said: Interview with NPR.

The United States is flying blindly in the race between vaccination efforts and the spread of new coronavirus variants. This can cause another fatal national surge and reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine. US public health authorities are working with incomplete information due to inadequate viral genomics surveillance systems.

The announcement on Friday details how the funds that were part of the $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 bailout bill passed last month will be distributed. The largest share of funding, $ 1 billion, will be sent to the CDC, states, and cities to strengthen existing surveillance activities.

The rest will be spent on longer-term initiatives, including $ 400 million to create an “Innovative Center for Outstanding Genomic Epidemiology,” a research partnership between the state health sector and academic institutions. An additional $ 300 million will be spent building a “national bioinformatics infrastructure” to process large amounts of data.

Prior to coronavirus, viral sequencing in the United States was primarily aimed at tracking food poisoning. According to Johnson, the value of genome sequencing was a “lesson learned” from COVID-19. The pandemic forced the US system to adapt, and Congress-approved funding needed to build a scientific infrastructure to address everything that came next, she added.

“This is about both today and long-term construction,” Johnson said. “Today’s investment is to help us fight COVID, but it is also to help continue to transform how public health works to fight all sorts of outbreaks in the future.”

When the British variant first emerged, the US virus surveillance system was severely resource-deficient, especially when compared to other countries.

Since 2014, the CDC has received $ 30 million annually for a program called “Advanced Molecular Detection” to build the capabilities and capabilities of the CDC and state science and epidemiology. “At the time, I thought this was a big win because it was new money, but in retrospect, I was completely anemic,” Scott Becker, executive director of the Public Health Institute Association, emailed the NPR. ..

In early February, US laboratories probably sequenced only 5,000 to 8,000 coronavirus samples per week. According to the CDC, the agency has raised this to nearly 15,000 per week. However, many experts estimate that the country needs to sequence at least 25,000 per week.

Public health experts welcomed the announcement on Friday.

“Biden’s plan makes sense and is practical,” Becker wrote. It not only enhances surveillance capabilities, but “aims to build partnerships between sectors to drive innovation so that it can keep pace with science and technology.”

But even this increase in funding has surged, especially in many places, and some say it isn’t coming fast enough, especially if the variants are spreading rapidly.

“With funding in May, we’d like to see a timeline of expectations about how fast sequencing can go,” says Heather Pierce, senior director of science policy at the American Medical College Association. “In places where cases are rising high (such as Michigan), there is an urgent need to multiply the sequence several times, and a 1-2 month launch period lags behind where it was needed a few months ago. Will be taken. “

“One of the areas that needs immediate attention is the ordering of all” breakthrough cases “that are vaccinated but still infected,” said Pierce. According to the CDC At least 5,800 such breakthrough infections It has been reported so far.

“We need to know if the post-vaccination infection is the result of the vaccine, due to a mutant, or a characteristic of the infected individual,” Pierce wrote in an email to NPR.

Others say the sequence needs to be strategically focused.

Professor Mara Aspinall, a medical expert at Arizona State University, said, “The more you have, the better, but in addition to random sampling, it’s for people in hospital, weakened immunity, and previously vaccinated. We need to do a narrowed-down sequence. ” “And we need to tackle this issue globally.”

Still, he says funding is an important investment in the CDC Gronval teeth, Johns Hopkins University Health and Security Center High School.

“At the beginning of this process, my biggest concern was analyzing genomic information, but creating a new entity that wasn’t directly connected to the CDC,” she says. “The substance will probably fail, but in the process it will take time and a lot of money. It’s time to modernize and strengthen public health, which begins with the strengthening of the CDC.”

Jennifer Nuzzo, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Health Security Center, states that it is important that this type of effort continue to be supported.

“For this to work, we need sustainable funding,” says Nuzzo. “I’m worried about using emergency funding to build infrastructure. I’ve seen many times that capacity requires a sustainable investment.”