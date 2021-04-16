Health
Nunavut Territory authorities confirm a total of 13 active cases of COVID-19 in Iqaluit
According to the Nunavut Territory Government, Iqaluit had 13 COVID-19 cases as of Friday.
The city confirmed the first case on Wednesday night and announced another 12 cases on Friday morning.
Savikataaq, Health Minister Lorne Kusugak, and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will update Nunavummiut on Iqaluit’s first COVID-19 case at a press conference Friday at 11:00 am EST.
The Wednesday incident is an essential worker who did not have to be isolated before entering the territory.
However, the person has been in Iqaluit for more than two weeks and, according to Patterson, may have been infected with the virus while in Iqaluit.
Key workers are not allowed to go except for work and weekly trips to the grocery store until they have stayed in the area for more than two weeks. According to Patterson, the test will not be done unless the symptoms of COVID-19 begin to appear.
As of Wednesday evening, the Nunavut Territory Government identified more than 10 close contacts in positive cases.
The Nunavut Territory Government has also issued a notice to Iqaluit of possible exposure to COVID-19. People who have been at the Storehouse Bar and Grill after April 8th will be asked to monitor their symptoms for 14 days after their last visit. If symptoms occur, people should immediately self-quarantine for 14 days and contact the COVID-19 hotline (1-888-975-8601) to schedule an examination.
Those who have traveled outside Iqaluit after April 7 will be required to immediately quarantine for 14 days.
CBC Nunavut Territory is livestreaming updates here and on CBC Nunavut Territory Facebook Page..
The hearing of the Nunavut Territory Impact Review Board on the Phase 2 expansion of Bafinin at the Mary River mine has been suspended. The board is currently working to send representatives home, where they need to be quarantined for two weeks.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]