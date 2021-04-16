Nunavut Territory authorities confirm a total of 13 active cases of COVID-19 in Iqaluit

According to the Nunavut Territory Government, Iqaluit had 13 COVID-19 cases as of Friday.

The city confirmed the first case on Wednesday night and announced another 12 cases on Friday morning.

Savikataaq, Health Minister Lorne Kusugak, and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will update Nunavummiut on Iqaluit’s first COVID-19 case at a press conference Friday at 11:00 am EST.

The Wednesday incident is an essential worker who did not have to be isolated before entering the territory.

However, the person has been in Iqaluit for more than two weeks and, according to Patterson, may have been infected with the virus while in Iqaluit.

Key workers are not allowed to go except for work and weekly trips to the grocery store until they have stayed in the area for more than two weeks. According to Patterson, the test will not be done unless the symptoms of COVID-19 begin to appear.

As of Wednesday evening, the Nunavut Territory Government identified more than 10 close contacts in positive cases.

The Nunavut Territory Government has also issued a notice to Iqaluit of possible exposure to COVID-19. People who have been at the Storehouse Bar and Grill after April 8th will be asked to monitor their symptoms for 14 days after their last visit. If symptoms occur, people should immediately self-quarantine for 14 days and contact the COVID-19 hotline (1-888-975-8601) to schedule an examination.

Those who have traveled outside Iqaluit after April 7 will be required to immediately quarantine for 14 days.

CBC Nunavut Territory is livestreaming updates here and on CBC Nunavut Territory Facebook Page..

The hearing of the Nunavut Territory Impact Review Board on the Phase 2 expansion of Bafinin at the Mary River mine has been suspended. The board is currently working to send representatives home, where they need to be quarantined for two weeks.