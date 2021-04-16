Larimer County COVID-19 Vaccination Milestone





The Larimar County Health and Environment Agency (LCDHE), in collaboration with more than 19 vaccine providers, announced that the county has reached the 200,000 mark of vaccine dose given against the COVID-19 virus, once. 35% and 21% complete vaccination by administration. The milestone came yesterday as county-wide vaccination sites gave thousands of shots to members of the Larimer County community. All Coloradans 16 years and older who wish to receive the vaccine are now able to receive the vaccine. LCDHE encourages all residents of Larimer County to plan their vaccinations without delay. Vaccine supply has increased significantly in the last few weeks. Today alone, Larimer County is expected to receive nearly 5,000 doses. “Achieving this milestone is exciting,” said Tom Gonzalez, director of public health in Larimer County. “Every time I shoot my arm, I get closer to the light at the end of the tunnel and there are no restrictions on the area, but now I can’t stop,” says Gonzales. In Larimer County, 123,505 people have been vaccinated at least once and 75,836 have been vaccinated in a series. 21.2% of Larimer County residents are fully vaccinated. The widely vaccinated population over the age of 60 in Larimer County has seen a dramatic reduction in COVID-19 cases since the start of vaccination. Less vaccinated groups continue to promote cases of COVID-19, these are those who continue to have more serious illness, hospitalization, or death. “We are focused on ensuring that all Larimer County residents over the age of 16 who wish to receive the vaccine will be able to receive their first dose in the coming weeks, at least eligible for vaccination. It will help achieve the very important goal of 65% of the population. Inoculate once by May 25, “said Tom. As vaccination continues to grow, LCDHE and local vaccine providers face barriers to visiting vaccination sites, including color communities, people with disabilities, uncontained people, and people unfamiliar with navigating. We offer a pop-up clinic to reach those who may be a technology and health system. Since the end of January, the number of LatinX community members vaccinated has increased six-fold, from 2% to 12% of the community with at least one vaccination. It has taken steps to allow vaccine providers, community organizations, and supporters servicing these communities to register, transport, and host facilities and nearby clinics. “Vaccination of all residents who want a vaccine is a community-wide effort. The only way to get out of this pandemic is to wear masks and limit indoor gatherings a bit more. Everyone should make this final push, including continuing to take precautions. Cases and hospitalizations are still increasing, protecting the most vulnerable people who are not vaccinated or are still waiting for appointments. We hope to work with our community to do this, “said Andrea Clement Johnson, Deputy Director of Public Health and Vaccine Division, Larimar County. lead. Information about COVID-19 is constantly changing, and as more is learned about this virus, public health reactions will be tuned. LCDHE encourages residents of Larimer County to view the latest and most reliable information about COVID-19 at www.larimer.org/coronavirus or www.CDC.gov/coronavirus. Did you like what you just read? Help us do more and show your support for local journalism. This is a kind and simple gesture that will help you continue to provide such a story. Click to donate Live Market in northern Colorado

