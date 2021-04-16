Connect with us

Health

Does Exercise Really Reduce Risk?

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


A New US study People with low physical activity have been shown to be more likely to be hospitalized and die of COVID-19. According to these new calculations, inactivity increases the risk of COVID-19 more than any other risk factor, except for age and having undergone an organ transplant. If this is correct, it’s a big deal.

In this study, healthcare providers asked people about how much they exercised in the two years before the pandemic. Using this information, people were divided into three groups. The first group, called “consistently inactive,” was exercise within 10 minutes a week. The second group engaged in “some activity” – between 11 and 149 minutes of exercise per week. The third group met consistently Physical activity guidelines, Exercise for more than 150 minutes a week. Exercise was defined as moderate to intense activity. An example is “active walking”.

People who were inactive consistently were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized and die of COVID-19 as those who were exercising for at least 150 minutes a week. They were also at higher risk of hospitalization and death than those with some physical activity.

There are many reasons to trust this study. We use data from about 50,000 people infected with COVID-19 between January and October 2020.Information about how much they exercised Collected before COVID-19 I came to the scene-that is, I wasn’t affected by the results of people’s COVID-19. Researchers also sought to take into account things that could distort the situation, for example, how old someone was and what other health conditions they had.

However, there are many reasons to be careful. First, instead of assessing exercise in an objective way, people themselves reported their activity.

However, the biggest problem is Confounding – That is, an unmeasured element that distorts the image. This occurs when exposure (in this case exercise) and outcome (in this case COVID-19 hospitalization and death) are also affected by another unmeasured variable, the “confounding factor”.

Let’s look at a classic example: murder and ice cream. If you look at it over the years, you’ll see that the murders fluctuate with ice cream sales. But no one thinks ice cream will cause murder. Or, I don’t think I’m likely to eat ice cream because I’ve committed murder.

The problem here is confounding, and the weather is the confounding factor. Not surprisingly, ice cream sales are high during the hot season. Interestingly Murder also rises at high temperatures..

Laugh teenage girls eating ice cream cones as they walk along the beachfront
Ice cream: Not a sign of the murderer’s story.
Flamingo image / Shutterstock

When considering the relationship between COVID-19 results and physical activity, the possible confounding factors are almost endless.Long-term health condition such as diabetes COVID-19 Increase risk It can make exercise more difficult. Lack of exercise can also cause or exacerbate some long-term conditions. The author tried to consider this, but it was difficult to have complete control.

Also, regardless of age Vulnerability is a risk factor Due to the worse results from COVID-19, and of course the vulnerability also affects physical activity. Socio-economic factors also have a role to play.Underprivileged group of people Greater risk with COVID-19..Disadvantages are also linked to There are few opportunities Engaging in leisure physical activity – most often the type of exercise this study was measuring.

In short, many behavioral and environmental factors are interrelated, such as diet, weight, alcohol and drug use, and physical activity. It can be very difficult to unravel the mutual influence.

Despite these restrictions, the good news is that it is generally a good idea to do more exercise, whether or not inactivity is a major risk factor for COVID-19. Being more aggressive improves health and well-being and reduces the risk of developing illness.For those who are already living in long-term health, it can also be Improve disease management And the result.

A man walking a dog
Exercise does not have to mean playing sports or going to the gym. Dancing, walking fast, mowing the lawn, etc. are important.
alexei_tm / Shutterstock

who teach Some physical activity is better than nothing, and more physical activity is even better. It also emphasizes the need to reduce the amount of time you tend to sit, that is, the time you spend sitting and lying down.

Therefore, it is a wise suggestion to meet physical activity guidelines, whether or not inactivity doubles the risk of dying from COVID-19. And perhaps what I like most about this study is that, unlike some other risk factors for COVID-19, physical activity is variable. You cannot change your age. In most cases, our long-term health remains with us. But with the right support, most of us can be more proactive.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: