Do you have a “zoom fatigue”?7 ways to deal

If you’re wondering why you look more tired after work without leaving your desk, you’re not alone. Video conferencing has replaced face-to-face meetings of many people for over a year, and a new set of symptoms has become so common that it has become known as “zoom fatigue.” This informal diagnosis refers to the physical and mental sacrifices that result from constant virtual meetings.

Due to the prevalence of “zoom fatigue”, researchers at Stanford University have created the Zoom Fatigue and Fatigue (ZEF) scale to study this phenomenon in more detail.their Early workPublished but not yet peer-reviewed indicates that the frequency and duration of zoom meetings is associated with higher levels of fatigue.

You may be asking yourself, do you have “zoom fatigue”?

Signs and Symptomatology:

“Zoom fatigue” can be general fatigue or it may focus on some part of physical, emotional, social, or motivational health. The most common symptoms are:

-I feel tired between calls

-I feel more tired at the end of work

-Find your mind wandering instead of paying attention to the meeting

-Eat too much, sweat, or fidget during a call

-Non-existing eye strain or eye inflammation

-Regular headache

-Continuous fatigue

-Anxiety about having to turn on the camera

Why does “zoom fatigue” cause mental and physical stress?

When we’re away, there’s a lot of temptation to multitasking (what you never do in a face-to-face meeting), which tires your brain. Also, it is a more emotional endeavor to appear to be engaged for hours with interest, even as a participant rather than an organizer. You are always “on” and vigilant.

The physical “closeness” of having too many eye contacts can also tire you. Not only do you see multiple faces in close-up, but it’s not natural to see yourself all day long. And if you look only at your head and shoulders, it will be difficult to communicate. At the same time, you may be wondering what it looks like to others and whether you are seeing gestures (thumbs up, waves, etc.).

You can stay in the same place for hours, especially for continuous calls. Since you are not moving around, you often forget the correct posture of the keyboard and the proper hand and arm positions.

What can you do to combat “zoom fatigue”?

The battle with “Zoom Fatigue” varies from person to person. So think about what you’re willing to change in your virtual conferencing life. Here are some useful tips.

1. Make the call interval 10 to 15 minutes To give yourself a video break. And it’s not just a bathroom break. If possible, take a short walk outdoors or around the house.

2. Make sure the meeting has an end time. And stick to it.

3. Adjust your computer settings The face is smaller to minimize screen options.

4. In some settings you can “hide yourself”So you can be seen by others, but not by yourself.

5. Get remote headphones or earphones.. If possible, turn off the video and get up and walk around.

6. Suggest one or two voice calls daily Instead of video conferencing. Many will be surprised to welcome this!

7. Use email or chat messages to transfer information — Reduce (or shorten) meetings when possible. This helps you book video Hangouts for meetings that you need to work with.

Dr. Madelyn Fernstrom is a health editor for NBC News. Follow her on Twitter @ drfernstrom.