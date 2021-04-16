Latest Covid-19 figures: Over 44% of county residents received first dose





Montgomery County COVID-19 April 16 Statistics According to the Montgomery County Health Department 26.9% of county residents are fully vaccinated And 44.3% are receiving the first dose of either the Pfizer or the modelna vaccine. Pre-registration, the first step in getting the vaccine at the county clinic, is Currently available to all residents over the age of 16. The· Maryland Health Department On Friday morning, 136 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Montgomery County. This brings the cumulative number of cases to 68,623. Montgomery County recorded two new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday. The death toll is currently 1,451. As of April 14, 95 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. The county’s COVID-19 test positive rate was 3.11%, down 0.14 from 3.25% on Thursday. The county’s positive rate is lower than 23 of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions. Montgomery County leads the state in COVID-19-related deaths with 1,451 deaths. Prince George’s County is the second most dead, with 1,392 deaths and the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state at 81,035. Somerset County, part of the Eastern Shore of Maryland, has the highest number of cases per person, with 98.1 cases per 1,000 inhabitants. Alleghany County, in the western part of the state, has the second highest rate of 94.9 per 1,000 inhabitants. Maryland COVID-19 April 16 Statistics As of Friday morning 25.4% of Marylanders are fully vaccinated.. Marylander over 16 years old Pre-register to receive the vaccine at the state mass vaccination site. The state recorded 1,564 new infections on Friday, bringing the state’s cumulative number of cases to 433,359. There are 1,232 hospitalized patients infected with the virus throughout the state. On Friday, the state recorded 16 new deaths. The state’s death toll is currently 8,342. According to the state, Maryland 5.67% rate on positive COVID-19 test As of Friday. This is a decrease of 0.11 from 5.78% on Thursday.







