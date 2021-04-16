Energy Drink Habits Leading to Heart Failure in Young Men-Consumer Health News

Friday, April 16, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Energy drinks provide millions of people with a quick boost with caffeine, but one young man’s story may be a warning about overconsumption, experts say. Says.

At the age of 21, large daily intakes of these drinks could have caused life-threatening heart and kidney failure, a British doctor reported on April 15. BMJ Case Report..

A young man reported that he had been drinking an average of four cans of 500 milliliters of energy drink daily for about two years. Each can contained about 160 milligrams of caffeine and a protein known as taurine.

During the four months, he developed shortness of breath that worsened with each exercise of himself, shortness of breath while lying down, and some weight loss. He also said he had had dyspepsia, tremors, and palpitations in the past, but did not seek medical assistance for those problems. He said he was so ill that he had to drop out of college.

Eventually, an unnamed young man was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit, his doctor said.

Doctors have found that he suffers from both heart failure and kidney failure and is considered a target for double organ transplantation because of the severe levels.

The patient is likely to need a kidney transplant because of an unrelated condition, but his heart symptoms have improved over time.

“But it’s difficult to predict the clinical course of recovery and the likelihood of recurrence,” stressed a research team led by Dr. Andrew DeSilva, a cardiologist at the Guys and St. Thomas NHS Foundation Trust at St. Thomas Hospital. , In London.

The authors of the case report said there was increasing evidence that male cases could be harmful to the cardiovascular system if too much energy drink was used.

How can they do so? According to D’Silva’s group, these caffeine-rich drinks can overstimulate the body’s sympathetic nervous system, raise blood pressure, and cause arrhythmias.

“We need to provide clear warnings about the potential cardiovascular hazards of consuming large amounts of energy drinks,” a British doctor concluded.

In a news release in the journal, patients themselves “need to be more aware of the effects of energy drinks and their content. I think they are very addictive and too accessible to young children.”

Two US experts who were not involved in the study said the men’s case did not surprise them.

“There is new evidence that we have processed sodas and energy drinks. [diets heavy in] Processed foods are associated with heart disease, “he said, leading preventive cardiology at Sandra Atlas Bath Heart Hospital in Northwell Health, Manhasset, NY.

Hirsch said, “When I examined it under a microscope, [London patient’s] The myocardium showed inflammation and swelling, eventually causing heart failure. “

Dr. Michael Goyfman directs clinical cardiology at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills in New York City. He said, “There are no large studies evaluating the effects of energy drinks on the heart, but multiple case reports such as this one and the case series show that these drinks, especially when overdose with alcohol. A cardiac event that suggests that it can have a negative effect. “

So far, according to Goifman, there is no need to ban energy drinks, just more guidance that they are consuming too much.

“The important thing to remember is that, in contrast to overdose of energy drinks, such as less than once a day,’normal’ is unlikely to have a significant negative effect,” Goifman said. Stated. “Currently, I don’t think there is enough evidence to completely ban such drinks. Just use common sense and sayings.” Everything is modest. ” “

But Hirsch wondered if the problem was bigger than the doctors were aware of.

“For many patients with unexplained heart failure, asking patients about the consumption of artificially processed drinks may provide a reason for heart failure,” Hirsch said. “”[It’s] This is a question that the doctor is not currently asking the patient. “

