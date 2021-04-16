According to science, five healthy habits that can delay aging

Refinery29

I agree that ordering a bouquet for Mother’s Day is easy. However, just because it’s difficult to defeat the convenience of flowers reaching the front door with the click of a button does not mean that it is the best option available. If you and your mom are feeling tired of flowers this year, give things a shake on May 9th by giving them a plant instead. This is because the flowers from which their stems have been cut die, but these potted plants survive and continue to prosper. With a longer lifespan (and gift span), these lush green friends also have a wide variety of species, shapes, and so that they can be easily customized to suit your mom’s personality habits and lifestyle habits. Comes in size and care level. Taking into account the vast optional garden, we have created a streamlined shop guide for best-selling plants to help you make your Mother’s Day gift decisions. Scroll to see all the giant ferns, aromatic herbs and heart-shaped succulents that add green to your mom’s life. Refinery29 will help you navigate this overwhelming world. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. Refinery29 may earn commissions if you purchase one that links on our site. HoyaHearts Why she loves it This heart-shaped succulent duo is actually rooted leaves cut from the Hoya Kerri plant. Planted in a smooth concrete pot, it reminds you how much your mom loves her. Care Put these little love plants in bright indirect light or full sunlight and water and order Mother’s Day early with wrinkle.DealOrder when the soil begins to dry completely and save $ 15 on the code INAFLASHShopThe Bouqs Available at Co.The Bouqs Co Desert Love Hoya Heart Duo, $, The Bouqs CoYellow GraftedCactus, and this sunlight-colored cactus garden packaged in a paper planter box with a special Mother’s Day message. Is on her same wavelength. Care in bright indirect or direct sunlight and watch out for water once a week (or when the soil is complete) Buy at Lula’s Garden Buy at Lula’s Garden Ever Garden, $, Lula’s Garden Available at Donkey Tail Hanging Succulent Why She Loves It This bestseller is one of the most unique looking succulents we have encountered. , But it’s a little grainy. Care has been described as easy to grow and maintain — all you have to do is filter the bright light along with well-drained soil. Buy Lazy Gardenslazygardens Donkey Tails, 6 inches, $ available at EtsyString Of Pearls Why she loves it Succulents from this brightly named plant grow long over time in TLC for these beauty CareTLCs are bright but not exposed to direct light-drained soil that can dry completely between watering. Buy Succulents on Etsy Succulent Plants Available at String of Pearls Plant, $, EtsyWhiteOrchid Why She Loves ItOrchids Orchids are not informal mama plant mascots — these flowering plants are beautiful, calm, and It acts as a natural carbon dioxide absorber, making it an ideal atmosphere improver. Care This beauty thrives in soft, indirect sunlight, with three cubes of ice watering each week and climatic temperatures of 65-85 degrees Celsius. Buy Plants.com Plants.com Small Phalaenopsis Orchid: White, $, Available at Plants.com Air Plant Why She Loves It This jumbo sized air plant is painted for the prosperity of a special gift Packaged in a face ceramic planter. A way to put a green friend with less maintenance where your heart wants and give a quick water mist 2-3 times a week. Available at UrbanStemsUrbanstemsTheCathy Airplant, $, UrbanstemsFiddle LeafFig Why she loves It Pair-a trendy foliage plant in a blush pink ceramic pot with a “Plant Mom” ​​tote for the ultimate green thumb gift set. CareFiddle leaf figs love watering every 1-2 weeks, from bright indirect showers to full sunlight showers, during which the soil is completely dried. Available at The SillThe Sill Plant Mom Tote Bag, $, The SillThe Sill Fiddle Leaf Fig, $, SillString Of Succulents Trio Why she loves it For moms who like to mix it: Unique of 3 strings Collection-Variety Matching succulents planted in terracotta pots. Care This eye-catching trio requires a mixture of full direct sunlight from bright indirect with limited watering whenever the soil is completely dry. Fiddle-leaf fig is only the longest flowering houseplant in the world (pink flowers last up to 8 weeks at a time), but this particular plant is also planted in sweet and simple ceramic planters. CareLet This pink woman is well watered every 1-2 weeks, during which time she is exposed to indirect light (medium to bright) to ensure that the soil is completely dry. Oh, she likes a little extra humidity. Buy The SillThe Sill Pink Anthurium Plant, $ Available at SillLavenderPlant Why She Loves It This beauty not only carries your mom to Southern France, but is also a fun fragrance and sweetens her home Fill with scent. CareYou will want to keep this pretty woman out of direct sunlight and away from her furry friends. Lavender is great for people, but not very good for pouches. Your lavender plant can be enjoyed outdoors for long periods of time in the warmer months. Buy Bloomscape Bloomscape Lavender Tree, $ available at Bloomscape Croton Petra Why she loves it For bold and beautiful moms, the top seller making this statement is Exotic Gift Gold Its multi-colored leaves and mothball planters. Care This lush green stunner is described as “a little extra care to prosper” — given bright sunlight, moderate temperatures, and regular watering when the soil is dry. Please give me. Available at Kokeda Mine Mothball Planter, $, EtsyHedgehog Aloe Why she loves it Beauty and health lovers moms worship this fruitful aloe plant in a chic midnight blue pot. Alternatively, when the soil is dry to the touch, it is exposed to indirect sunlight at a moderate temperature while watering it. Buy Bloomscape Bloomscape Hedgehog Aloe Plant, $ available at Bloomscape Staghorn Fern. Found in Southeast Asia and Australia, this tropical fern is not an average home plant for non-average moms. CareSaid thrives in areas with low water and warm climates and high light levels. Garden Hirt's Garden Staghorn Fern 6.5 "Hanging Plant, $, Available at Amazon Snake Plant (Mother-In-Law's Tongue) Why She Loves It In addition to its cheek tongue name, this popular eye-catching Plants can completely dry the soil between watering, from infamously difficult direct sunlight to indirect sunlight. Buy Urban Stems Urban Stems Cairo Snake Plant available at Urban Stems Monthly Plant Subscription, $ Mom has a big green thumb If you have (or a passion for emerging plants), and register her with this reader-a popular plant subscription is approved to give money. Care This regular service is available on a monthly basis. Offering One New Easy Care Plant and Ceramic Planter., $, Available at The Sill