Why vaccine safety figures are still ambiguous
“We often say that the risk of blood clots from oral contraceptives is similar to having a very serious reaction to penicillin,” said obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Reagan McDonald Mosley. And the CEO of Power to Decide, a group dedicated to reducing unintended pregnancies. She frequently discusses the risk of blood clots with her patients and communicates the increased risk and the overall magnitude of that risk. According to her, most patients choose a form of contraception based on other considerations.
What You Need to Know About Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Suspension in the United States
- April 13, 2021, US Health Agency Pause immediately With the use of Johnson & Johnson single dose Covid-19 vaccine After six US recipients develop a rare disorder with a blood clot within 1-3 weeks of vaccination.
- All 50 states Washington DC And Puerto Rico Temporary suspension or recommended provider suspends vaccine use.. The US military operates a federal vaccination site and many private companies such as CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Wal-Mart, and Publix. Also, the injection was suspended..
- Johnson & Johnson vaccinations currently under investigation are less than one in a million. If there is a real risk of blood clots from the vaccine — this has not yet been determined — The risk is very low.. The risk of getting Covid-19 in the United States is much higher.
- Many states Faced with a surge in new cases I’m trying to deal with vaccine repellent.
- Johnson & Johnson too Decided to postpone the deployment of the vaccine in Europe While there are concerns about rare blood clots Another blow to Europe’s vaccination promotion.. South Africa was devastated by the more contagious viral variants that emerged there, Vaccine suspension In the same way. Australia has announced that it will not purchase doses.
Penicillin, a widely used antibiotic, 1 to 5 patients for every 10,000 Who takes it.
However, in the case of vaccines. The safety threshold is generally higher than other types of drugs. As many researchers have pointed out, Covid-19 also puts people at risk of serious blood clots — far more than a plausible estimate of vaccine efficacy. However, not all people who are not vaccinated will get sick.
Dr. Stephen Black, an emeritus professor of pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and studying vaccine safety, said:
With other vaccines, the risk of serious adverse events is much lower than with oral contraceptives and penicillin, usually occurring in less than 1 in 100,000 people vaccinated with a particular vaccine. Dr. Nikola Klein, director of the Kaiser Permanente Vaccine Research Center, who is involved in vaccine safety datalink research, said the rate was “clearly much less than the drug would allow.”
Most other vaccines protect you from rare illnesses. In contrast, Covid-19 is widespread in the United States and many parts of the world. Given the seriousness of the disease and its ease of spread, the value of vaccination can be higher than when such trade-offs are usually taken into account.
