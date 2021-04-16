Iowa identifies cases of Brazilian coronavirus mutants





Des Moines, Iowa (AP) — There are at least two coronavirus variants in Iowa, one of which was first identified in Europe and is now considered to be the most prevalent strain in the state. .. Eastern Iowa.

European variants are believed to be about 50% more infectious than the original virus strain, but health officials say they do not have any serious illness. They believe that current vaccines are effective in preventing serious illness.

Brazilian variants are still under study. “We’re still learning about the strain’s characteristics, including its potential impact on vaccine efficacy,” Iowa Public Health Service spokeswoman Sarah Exstrand said in a statement released Thursday. It was. The case was found in Johnson County by gene sequencing performed by a state laboratory monitoring new strains of COVID-19.

Public health officials are investigating the person to determine how they may have been exposed. The Brazilian variant, known as P.1, is more contagious than the original strain and has spread throughout Brazil this year. It can also be more aggressive than the original strain, and healthcare professionals are reporting patients who need much more oxygen than last year. Brazil records about 350,000 of the 2.9 million viral deaths worldwide. New strains of the virus are part of the recent increase in cases in Iowa, primarily among people between the ages of 18 and 29. According to state data, 27% of new cases last week were classified in that age group. Overall, Iowa reported 519 newly confirmed cases on Friday and 13 additional deaths for a total of 5,870 deaths over the past year. Hospitalizations reported on Friday increased from 215 to 226 the day before. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Iowa has 838,544 fully vaccinated people, or 26.6% of the population, making it the 15th largest fully vaccinated population in the country. is.

