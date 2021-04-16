Vermonter 16-18 years old can apply for vaccine on Saturday





Governor Phil Scott announced on Friday that Vermont has postponed the date to Saturday for people aged 16 to 18 to start booking the COVID-19 vaccine a few days earlier than originally planned.

“As you know, I prioritized returning children to school. This step helps give them the opportunity to enroll in Pfizer doses,” he said twice a week. Said in the virus briefing.Registration starts at 10am

Vaccination eligibility for all Vermonter 16+ will begin on Monday. This week, the state began registering for people over the age of 30, and as of Friday morning, nearly 18,000 people in that age group had made reservations.

This week, the state stopped using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Vermont for another week. After a federal health adviser declared this week that more evidence was needed to determine if a handful of abnormal blood clots were associated with the shot. All Vermont appointments for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine were canceled until April 23, said Mike Smith of Human Services Secretary. “At this point, I don’t think this week’s delay will affect the overall schedule of vaccine completion,” he said. He said the Ministry of Health had contacted those who would be vaccinated and instructed them to change their schedule. If previously scheduled people have not been contacted by the Department of Health, you can contact the Vaccine Call Center at 855-722-7878. “The department is working hard to open as many additional reservations as possible for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and expects that everyone affected by the suspension will be able to make reservations by the end of April. “I do,” Smith said. He said that anyone who scheduled an appointment with CVS or Walgreens would need to change the schedule according to the pharmacy’s instructions. ___ Numbers Vermont reported 141 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, with a total of more than 21,800 cases across the state since the pandemic began. A total of 26 people were hospitalized and 3 were hospitalized in the intensive care unit. The Ministry of Health reported two more deaths, bringing the total to 242. AP uses data collected by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure the number of cases and deaths nationwide. The 7-day moving average for new daily cases in Vermont has not increased over the past two weeks, from 186.86 on March 31 to 142.14 on April 14. The 7-day moving average of Vermont’s daily deaths has risen from 0.57 on March 31 to 1.43 on April 14 in the past two weeks.

