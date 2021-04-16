Illinois Coronavirus: Shots above 166K were administered while Chicago was preparing to expand its eligibility





Public health officials on Friday announced the second most productive COVID-19 vaccination date in Illinois, with 166,885 vaccinations throughout the state. A week after the state set a record for about 176,000 doses, and after a shooting effort on Thursday, almost a quarter of all Illinois are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. I have. Illinois currently averages around 130,000 shots per day as Chicago vaccine providers are preparing to extend their eligibility to all residents over the age of 16 from Monday. The federal suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine means there aren’t as many plans as the authorities thought a week ago, but the state has downplayed the obstacle. J & J doses make up only about 8% of Illinois’ vaccine supply. According to the Chicago Public Health Service, most bookings on the municipal site will proceed as scheduled next week after shuffling some doses. United Center and Chicago State University’s Massbacks site will use Pfizer doses instead of J & J, similar to the off-site Walgreens clinic, which will distribute doses in the chapel this weekend, officials said on Friday. Said.City program Resident at home I also switched to Pfizer. The· Chicago Labor Federation Vaccination Site You will also receive Pfizer and Moderna, but its location on the South Side is temporarily limited to 1,200 times a week. Efforts in the other three cities have so far stopped altogether. Vaccination site at O’Hare Airport For transport workers and a series of Illinois Restaurant Association events.the town’s “Vaccination bus” Cannot be used. COVID-19 infections have increased over the past month, despite gaining momentum in vaccine efforts, but authorities are optimistic that the state may be flattening the latest curve. doing. The Illinois Public Health Service reported that the latest 93,602 tests diagnosed 3,866 cases, maintaining the state’s seven-day average positive rate at 4.2%, double that of mid-March. It was decreasing or stable for consecutive days. The hospital accepted an additional 15 COVID-19 patients who occupied 2,058 beds on Thursday night. This is nearly 1,000 more patients than coronavirus patients who were hospitalized on March 12. The state also reported 21 deaths, including a man in Cook County in his 40s, increasing the number of Illinois pandemic casualties to 21,630. About 1.3 million people have been infected with the virus in the past year, compared to about 3.2 million who are currently fully vaccinated. Governor JB Pritzker and Dr. Alison Alwadi, Chicago Public Health Commissioner, urged residents to take pictures wherever they could be found. The federal vaccination site in Gary, Indiana offers thousands of bookings from weekend to next week. Open to Illinois residents.. To search for vaccine reservations in the state, please visit: coronavirus.illinois.gov Alternatively, call (833) 621-1284. Daily dose of COVID-19 vaccine Graphics by Jesse Howe and Caroline Harley | Sun Times Source: Illinois Public Health Service Is the graph not displayed correctly? click here.

