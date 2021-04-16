Health
NJ reports 41 COVID deaths and 3,791 positive tests. Hospitalization and infection rates will drop again.
New Jersey health officials reported an additional 3,791 confirmed cases on Friday Coronavirus In addition, 41 people were confirmed dead as hospitalization and infection rates continued to decline.
Governor Phil Murphy has released the latest numbers on social media. The 7-day average for the new positive test was 3,066, a 9% decrease from a week ago, about the same as a month ago.
According to the state, more than one in three adults in the state (2,377,803) have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and as of Friday morning, 3,694,948 have been vaccinated at least once. Vaccine eligibility eXpands for people over 16 on Monday Someone who lives, works, or is studying in New Jersey.
Friday’s state transmission rate dropped from 0.92 on Thursday to 0.91. It has been steadily decreasing from 1.07 on April 5th. Numbers above 1 indicate an outbreak, with at least one other case occurring for each new case. A slower transmission means slower spread.
The positive rate on Saturday, the latest available day, was 11.23% based on 25,301 tests. Weekend positive rates tend to be higher as fewer tests are performed. The positive rate on weekdays last week was 8-9%.
Since reporting its first case on March 4, 2020, New Jersey has reported 852,330 confirmed coronavirus cases out of more than 12.8 million PCR tests. There are also 119,452 positive antigen tests. These cases are considered likely, and health officials warn that positive antigen tests are sometimes done in parallel and may overlap with confirmed PCR tests.
Nine million states report 25,094 deaths from complications associated with COVID-19. This includes 22,502 confirmed deaths and a potential 2,592 deaths. The estimated number of deaths, revised weekly, increased by 19 on Wednesday.
Vaccination by county
- Atlantic County-184,262 doses
- Bergen County-652,941 dose
- Burlington County-306,206 doses
- Camden County-342,576 doses
- Cape May County-75,131 doses
- CUMBERLAND COUNTY-80,095 doses
- ESSEXCOUNTY-451,257 doses
- Gloucester County-206,432 doses
- Hudson County-354,057 doses
- Hunterdon County-84,434 doses
- Mercer County-231,054 doses
- Middle Sex County-507,865 doses
- Monmouth County-429,155 doses
- Morris County-406,188 doses
- Ocean County-347,589 doses
- Passaic County-269,037 doses
- Salem County-36,225 doses
- Somerset County-237,844 doses
- SUSSEXCOUNTY-90,329 doses
- UNION COUNTY-3 17,625 doses
- Warren County-58,951 doses
- Unknown county-20,968 doses
- Out-of-state-142,186 doses
Number by county (sorted by most new cases)
- Essex County: 83,084 confirmed cases (445 new), 2,551 confirmed deaths (possibly 291)
- Hudson County: 76,478 confirmed cases (382 new), 1,979 confirmed deaths (206 possible)
- Middle Sex County: 82,361 confirmed cases (374 new), 2,013 confirmed deaths (245 possible)
- Bergen County: 85,445 confirmed cases (345 new), 2,492 confirmed deaths (294 possible)
- Passaic County: 62,083 confirmed cases (318 new), 1,635 confirmed deaths (195 possible)
- Camden County: 45,910 confirmed cases (252 new), 1,145 confirmed deaths (98 possible)
- Monmouth County: 64,976 confirmed cases (239 new), 1,408 confirmed deaths (137 possible)
- Union County: 57,885 confirmed cases (234 new), 1,673 confirmed deaths (possibly 220)
- Ocean County: 63,259 confirmed cases (194 new), 1,905 confirmed deaths (155 possible)
- Morris County: 40,599 confirmed cases (174 new), 952 confirmed deaths (246 possible)
- Burlington County: 36,488 confirmed cases (154 new), 752 confirmed deaths (67 possible)
- Gloucester County: 24,993 confirmed cases (115 new), 563 confirmed deaths (30 possible)
- Mercer County: 30,366 confirmed cases (106 new), 874 confirmed deaths (43 possible)
- Atlantic County: 23,784 confirmed cases (98 new), 603 confirmed deaths (35 possible)
- Sussex County: 10,928 confirmed cases (84 new), 222 confirmed deaths (67 possible)
- Somerset County: 23,145 confirmed cases (77 new), 710 confirmed deaths (105 possible)
- Cumberland County: 13,795 confirmed cases (55 new), 377 confirmed deaths (36 possible)
- Hunterdon County: 8,341 confirmed cases (48 new), 116 confirmed deaths (54 possible)
- Warren County: 8,286 confirmed cases (41 new), 204 confirmed deaths (25 possible)
- Salem County: 5,071 confirmed cases (37 new), 159 confirmed deaths (13 possible)
- Cape May County: 4,340 confirmed cases (13 new), 169 confirmed deaths (30 possible)
Hospitalization
As of Thursday night, 71 hospitals in New Jersey had 2,185 patients admitted with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, 75 fewer than the night before.
This included 456 people in the critical care or intensive care unit (4 less than the night before) and 190 people on ventilator (61 less).
There were also 300 COVID-19 patients discharged on Thursday.
By comparison, hospitalization peaked in more than 8,300 patients during the first wave of the April pandemic.
For school
According to the New Jersey dashboard, there were 245 reported outbreaks of coronavirus in schools in New Jersey, with 1,094 cases among students, teachers and school staff this year.
State defines Outbreak at school If the contact tracer determines that two or more students or school staff have caught or infected COVID-19 during academic activities in the classroom or at school. These numbers do not include students or staff who appear to be infected outside of school, or cases that cannot be identified as outbreaks within school.
There are approximately 1.4 million public school students and teachers throughout the state, but the pedagogy that is occurring varies, with some schools teaching face-to-face, some using hybrid formats, and all remaining remote. There is also a school.
Murphy recently announced that most New Jersey schools can be relocated. Classroom desk 3 feet awayUnder the new social distance expansion guidelines, not 6 feet.
The governor also said the state school Return to full face-to-face class Due to continuing concerns about COVID-19, parents who wish to have that option will not be allowed to offer virtual learning in the next academic year and district.But Murphy Clarification There are virtual options for students and teachers with health problems that can increase the risk of serious coronavirus cases.
age break down
malfunction By age, 30-49 years old account for the largest proportion (30.9%) of New Jersey residents infected with the virus, followed by 50-64 (22.9%), 18-29 (19.8%), 65-79 (10.4). Continue. %), 5-17 (9.4%), 80 years old and over (4.6%), 0-4 (1.9%).
On average, the virus was more deadly to the elderly, especially residents of existing conditions. Almost half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths are residents aged 80 and over (46.87%), 65-79 (32.89%), 50-64 (15.78%), 30-49 (4.05%), 18- 29 follows. (0.39%), 5-17 (0%) and 0-4 (0.03%).
At least 7,989 deaths from the state’s COVID-19 occur among residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
There is a lively outbreak At 225 facilitiesAs a result, there were 3,676 active cases for residents and 4,366 active cases for staff. These numbers are slowing as institutional vaccinations continue.
Global number
As of Friday, there were more than 139.3 million positive COVID-19 tests worldwide. Running Tally by Johns Hopkins University.. More than 2.99 million people have died of coronavirus-related complications.
The United States reports the most cases in more than 31.5 million people and the most deaths in more than 565,400 people.
Matt Arco May reach [email protected].
