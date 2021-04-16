Vaccination rates, contact tracing, variations of concern





Friday, April 16, 2021 03:20 pm The Erie County Health Department provides COVID-19 case studies, information on variants of concern, and the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines implemented to date. COVID-19 case study A COVID-19 contact tracing interview completed during the week ending April 10 reported that 17% of newly diagnosed COVID-19-positive people contacted received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. However, only 2% of the people in contact are fully immunized. “Despite the increase in new daily COVID-19 cases, this finding from the case study is part of a positive trend,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Bernstein. “This series of interviews shows that COVID-19 vaccination works to prevent positive COVID-19 cases and illness. The majority of Erie County’s population has children under the age of 16. Including, you are susceptible to COVID-19 infection. Vaccination is a powerful tool to prevent the spread of this disease and it is encouraging to see our infection rate increase weekly. “ Variants of COVID-19 Concerns This week, sequencing by the Genomics and Bioinformatics Core at the University at Buffalo Bioinformatics and Life Sciences Core detected some mutations of concern in samples from residents of Erie County. These include B.1.1.7 “UK”, B.1.427 “California”, and B.1.351 “South Africa”. Two of the B.1.1.7 samples were taken from fully vaccinated individuals. “There is no 100% prophylactic vaccine, but hospitals in Erie County report that none of their current COVID-19 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated,” Burstein said. “It should be remembered that clinical trials and post-marketing surveillance have shown that the FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine is very effective in preventing moderate to severe illness. And ongoing public health precautions can reduce the burden of this disease in our community, both in terms of disease, hospitalization, transmission of death and severity. “ COVID-19 vaccination As of April 15, 43% of Erie County residents had at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 30% had the COVID-19 vaccine series, according to information provided by the New York State Department of Health. It’s done. In addition, 52% of eligible Erie County residents aged 16 and over have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, and 36% of eligible Erie County residents aged 16 and over have received the COVID-19 vaccination series. Is completed. Until April 15, ECDOH received 57,676 first doses and 40,251 second doses at county-operated distribution points. This includes the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine given at the Edencorn Festival venue in Erie County’s first drive-through pop-up POD and the Catalau Gas Indian Reservation Volunteer Fire Department in Seneca.

