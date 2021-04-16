Health
Oregon reports that daily COVID-19 cases are more than months
At the beginning of April, Oregon Governor Kate Brown called for the current moment of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Competition” between coronavirus and vaccine..
Vaccines seem to be losing the competition this week.
The state has reported infections at levels not seen since January. Last week, Oregon confirmed an average of nearly 600 cases per day, with more than 700 and 800 cases per day. These are just infections that have been confirmed with a positive test.
that is Almost a quarter of Oregon’s adults are fully vaccinated And more than a third received at least one shot.
All Oregon adults over the age of 16 have been vaccinated since Monday, with thousands of people vaccinated daily. But at the same time, state data show that vaccine eligibility has not been translated into vaccine equity.
Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Department of Health, said: “For too many people, race and income are predictors of access to the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Relation: Oregon vaccination options left Latinos behind
For example, people identified as Hispanic or Latin Americans make up about 13% of Oregon’s population, 25% of confirmed coronavirus cases, and only 6% of total vaccinations. ..
Oregon Latino Organizer Identified many barriers to vaccination that still exist Despite open qualifications. Accessing shots requires navigating a complex and worst-case dangerous bureaucracy at best.
The state poured vaccines into federal-qualified health centers and spent millions of dollars outreach to close the vaccine gap. Oregon is also working with individual employers in the state to vaccinate employees in the field and in other community groups, but Brown says the state needs to do more. I admitted.
“We certainly welcome specific suggestions and advice,” said the governor.
The new zip code data also shows that people in the wealthiest areas of Oregon are vaccinated almost twice as often as people in the poorest areas.
And one of the state’s tools to close the vaccine gap has not yet been used.
Oregon joins other states Suspended use of one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine This week, federal health authorities will investigate six cases Very rare blood clotOf the approximately 7 million people who received the vaccine, one of them was associated with death. The risks associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine remain very low.
Oregon has so far given relatively few Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but planned to use them to inoculate hard-to-reach populations.
Public health officials urge people to limit indoor gatherings, maintain a social distance of 6 feet, wear masks that cover their noses and mouth, and wash their hands to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. I am.
Relation: I was able to learn one or two about social distance from animals
Increased cases of coronavirus Caused tightening of public regulations On April 6, in several counties in Oregon, including Multnomah, Clackamas, and Deshuts, the state will announce new county risk levels.
Sidelinger said that many of the recent outbreaks of coronavirus have been associated with social gatherings of people who are barely masked. He mentioned a multi-night karaoke event where 36 people became ill, three were hospitalized and one died. An indoor concert in a small music venue sickened 15 people, and another backyard gathering caused all 10 participants to become infected with the coronavirus.
“Remind us one more thing that even a small lapse can have consequences,” says Sidelinger.
Oregon has confirmed more than 172,000 COVID-19 cases and 2,455 virus-related deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]