Oregon reports that daily COVID-19 cases are more than months

At the beginning of April, Oregon Governor Kate Brown called for the current moment of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Competition” between coronavirus and vaccine..

Vaccines seem to be losing the competition this week.

The state has reported infections at levels not seen since January. Last week, Oregon confirmed an average of nearly 600 cases per day, with more than 700 and 800 cases per day. These are just infections that have been confirmed with a positive test.

Governor Kate Brown will visit the Drive-Through Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Portland International Airport on April 9, 2021. This clinic is a consortium sponsored by Oregon Health & Science University, Portland Port, and the American Red Cross. Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB

that is Almost a quarter of Oregon’s adults are fully vaccinated And more than a third received at least one shot.

All Oregon adults over the age of 16 have been vaccinated since Monday, with thousands of people vaccinated daily. But at the same time, state data show that vaccine eligibility has not been translated into vaccine equity.

Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Department of Health, said: “For too many people, race and income are predictors of access to the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Relation: Oregon vaccination options left Latinos behind

For example, people identified as Hispanic or Latin Americans make up about 13% of Oregon’s population, 25% of confirmed coronavirus cases, and only 6% of total vaccinations. ..

Oregon Latino Organizer Identified many barriers to vaccination that still exist Despite open qualifications. Accessing shots requires navigating a complex and worst-case dangerous bureaucracy at best.

The state poured vaccines into federal-qualified health centers and spent millions of dollars outreach to close the vaccine gap. Oregon is also working with individual employers in the state to vaccinate employees in the field and in other community groups, but Brown says the state needs to do more. I admitted.

“We certainly welcome specific suggestions and advice,” said the governor.

The new zip code data also shows that people in the wealthiest areas of Oregon are vaccinated almost twice as often as people in the poorest areas.

And one of the state’s tools to close the vaccine gap has not yet been used.

Oregon joins other states Suspended use of one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine This week, federal health authorities will investigate six cases Very rare blood clotOf the approximately 7 million people who received the vaccine, one of them was associated with death. The risks associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine remain very low.

Oregon has so far given relatively few Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but planned to use them to inoculate hard-to-reach populations.

Public health officials urge people to limit indoor gatherings, maintain a social distance of 6 feet, wear masks that cover their noses and mouth, and wash their hands to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. I am.

Relation: I was able to learn one or two about social distance from animals

Increased cases of coronavirus Caused tightening of public regulations On April 6, in several counties in Oregon, including Multnomah, Clackamas, and Deshuts, the state will announce new county risk levels.

Sidelinger said that many of the recent outbreaks of coronavirus have been associated with social gatherings of people who are barely masked. He mentioned a multi-night karaoke event where 36 people became ill, three were hospitalized and one died. An indoor concert in a small music venue sickened 15 people, and another backyard gathering caused all 10 participants to become infected with the coronavirus.

“Remind us one more thing that even a small lapse can have consequences,” says Sidelinger.

Oregon has confirmed more than 172,000 COVID-19 cases and 2,455 virus-related deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.