Coroner: “No direct relationship has yet been found” between the death of a Cincinnati student and the COVID-19 vaccine





Columbus, Ohio-Hamilton County Coroner on Friday Preliminary Autopsy A 21-year-old student at the University of Cincinnati died last Sunday And the COVID-19 vaccine I received the day before. At a virtual press conference, Dr. Lakshmi Corde San Marco repeatedly asked her office to complete the test before releasing more information about the investigation that could have caused John Foley’s death. It was. “I can say that there is no direct connection to vaccination the day before he died,” she said. “We have found some additional findings regarding autopsy that are likely to be the cause of his death. There is no direct connection, but we are investigating whether there is an indirect connection.” Foley was discovered by a roommate at home on Sunday, Cincinnati Fox 19 reported, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 the day after vaccination. His death was first widely watched on Wednesday’s social media by a writer who became famous for promoting coronavirus pandemics, blockades, fringes on vaccination, and skepticism. Foley’s death occurred amid growing public interest in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. On Tuesday, federal officials said they were concerned about possible complications in six documented cases (out of about 7 million vaccinated) of people suffering from dangerous blood clots after vaccination. The administration of the company’s vaccine has been suspended. Medical expert said The pause is intended to give time to investigate the blood clot to see if it is related to the vaccine. Public health officials and medical experts said the vaccine was an important part of ending the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in 18,917 Ohio deaths and more than 564,000 deaths nationwide. Foley’s medical profile does not match the example of a blood clot documented by the CDC. All six occurred in women, with a median age of 32 years. The onset of side effects occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination with Johnson & Johnson. According to federal authorities.. Also, it is still unclear whether the blood clot is associated with the vaccine or by chance. Side effects, including very rare ones, are known to be associated with many vaccines, drugs and other common treatments. The Ohio Department of Health is monitoring an investigation into Foley’s death. Sammarco said Friday that he explained to Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Chief Health Officer of the State Department of Health, about the results of a preliminary study of her office. Sammarco also urged people to get the vaccine, but she said it remained an individual choice. “I would encourage people not only to get the facts from social media, but to do some research and get real information,” she said. Foley’s memorial service was held on Friday in Columbus. His family seeks privacy through a spokesperson.

